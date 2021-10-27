Avaamo named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for General-Purpose Conversational AI Platforms 2021
Avaamo recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide General-Purpose Conversational AI Platforms 2021 Vendor AssessmentLOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avaamo, today announced that it has been named as a Leader in the, “IDC MarketScape: Worldwide General-Purpose Conversational AI Platforms 2021 Vendor Assessment” (Doc #US47354421 , October 2021). The IDC MarketScape assessed fifteen Conversational AI vendors across capability and strategy criteria, placing Avaamo in the Leaders Category.
"The conversational AI platform space is very crowded and we conducted this IDC Marketscape evaluation based on stringent criteria and interaction with dozens of organizations with varying levels of maturity in the implementations of conversational AI." says David Schubmehl, Research Vice President at IDC. "Avaamo has developed very strong natural language processing capabilities as well as speech recognition capabilities for deploying conversational AI applications across a variety of text and voice-based channels. In addition to its own developer and low-code tools, Avaamo also offers a "skill store" where customers can choose from thousands of prebuilt skills provided by Avaamo and its partners."
The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative parameters that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. This assessment discusses both quantitative and qualitative characteristics that provide guidance about conversational artificial intelligence software platform vendors and their offerings.
“Conversational AI is the next frontier of enhanced intelligence as humans and machines harmonize to enable connected experiences. The competition in this space is fierce but we’ve never wavered from our goal to deliver value to enterprises that are embracing conversational AI”, said Ram Menon, CEO of Avaamo. "We are honoured being named a Leader by the IDC MarketScape which demonstrates that our conversational AI technology stands out in this market." Read the blog here.
Strengths of Avaamo include:
• Strong technology support: Avaamo has developed very strong natural language processing capabilities as well as speech recognition capabilities for deploying conversational AI applications across a variety of text- and voice-based channels. Avaamo delivers over 70 languages, including "hybrid" languages.
• Pre-built skills: In addition to its own developer and low-code tools, Avaamo also offers a "skill store" where customers can choose from thousands of prebuilt skills provided by Avaamo and its partners.
• Broad-based channel capabilities: Avaamo supports a wide range of digital and voice-based channels out of the box, including phone, SIP, text messaging/SMS, rich web chat, email, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Slack, and Microsoft Teams.
An excerpt and the Avaamo profile from “IDC MarketScape: Worldwide General-Purpose Conversational AI Platforms 2021 Vendor Assessment” is available for download.
About Avaamo
Avaamo is an omni channel conversational AI platform that allows global enterprises to automate and deliver exceptional self-service experiences to customers, employees, and partners. Our patented artificial intelligence technology across a broad area of neural networks, speech synthesis, and deep learning, drives call center automation and supports self-service experiences in HR, IT service desk, and customer service. Avaamo facilitates more than 2 billion self-service interactions annually in over 30 languages and integrates with 150 of the most common business applications used in the enterprise today. Visit www.avaamo.ai to discover how Avaamo is helping build the next-generation conversational enterprise.
About IDC MarketScape
IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.
