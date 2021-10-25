Appellate attorneys group suggests efficiency improvements

(Subscription required) The California Academy of Appellate Lawyers has submitted recommendations to the California Judicial Council “to improve the efficiency of the appellate process statewide.” These come in response to allegations of long-delayed opinions in one district, and include a request to implement changes recommended in another report 21 years ago.
