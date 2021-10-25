Fentanyl Seized, Arrest Made in Execution of Memphis Search Warrant

MEMPHIS – A joint investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 25th Judicial Drug Task Force, and Fayette County Sheriff’s Office into the distribution of fentanyl has resulted in the seizure of the deadly drug and the arrest of a Memphis man.

Today, as part of an investigation that began in October, TBI agents, the 25th Judicial Drug Task Force, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigation, and the Bartlett Police Department executed a search warrant at the home of an individual suspected of selling fentanyl in West Tennessee. The home is located in the 1200 block of Merchant Street in Memphis. During the search, approximately six ounces of fentanyl powder, fentanyl pills, marijuana, and cash were seized.

Following the execution of the search warrant, TBI agents arrested Byron Perry (DOB: 1/31/81) on counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Aggravated Assault. He was booked into the Shelby County Jail. No bond had been set at the time of this release.