October 12, 2021 

Contact: EGLE Media Office, EGLE-Assist@Michigan.gov, 517-284-9278 

  

Gov. Whitmer Awards MI Clean Water Grants to 28 Cities, Villages and Townships  

 

LANSING, Mich. -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer today awarded more than $14 million in grants under the umbrella of the MI Clean Water plan to help 28 Michigan cities, villages and townships better ensure safe, clean tap water for residents. 

  

"By making critical investments in our water infrastructure, we can create thousands of good-paying jobs and protect access to safe drinking water and drive down costs for families and communities," said Governor Whitmer. "The MI Clean Water plan is a game-changer for Michigan and we should continue building on it to replace all lead service lines statewide, tackle toxic contaminants, and lower utility bills for families." 

 

The grants, issued through the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) support work including replacing lead service lines, enhancing water affordability plans, and connecting homes with contaminated drinking water wells to safe community water supplies.  

  

"The old saying 'an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure' is no more evident than in the aging water systems in communities across Michigan," said EGLE Director Liesl Clark. "Today's investment will help ensure that these towns and cities maintain safe, reliable water for Michigan residents into the future." 

 

The MI Clean Water plan is an $500 million investment announced by Governor Gretchen Whitmer last year to rebuild the state's water infrastructure to help provide clean, affordable water to Michiganders through investments in communities. 

  

It addresses water infrastructure issues that Michigan faces such as lead-laden water service lines, toxic contamination like per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), undersized sewers, failing septic systems, unaffordable water rates and constrained local budgets.  

  

This historic investment includes a proposal combining federal dollars for lead service line replacement in low-income communities ($102.1 million) with bonding authority for water quality protection ($290 million), a one-time General Fund appropriation for drinking water infrastructure and innovation ($105 million), and asset management grants ($2.9 million) to help communities develop, update and improve their plans for wastewater and stormwater. 

  

More than half of EGLE's budget is funneled to Michigan communities in the form of financial assistance to help address water infrastructure and other environmental- and health-protection efforts.  

  

The Drinking Water Asset Management (DWAM) grant is available to assist water supplies in asset management plan development or updates, and/or distribution system materials inventory as defined in Michigan's Lead and Copper Rule.   

  

The Affordability and Planning Grant (AP) grant is available to any community water supply and local unit of government, including counties, townships, cities, villages and others to assist in planning and/or rate studies. 

  

The Consolidation and Contamination Risk Reduction (C2R2) grant funds projects that remove or reduce PFAS or other contaminants, as defined under state or federal drinking water regulations, or efforts to consolidate systems or connect private residential wells to a local municipal system.  

  

Grants awarded through the DWAM, AP, and C2R2 programs in August and September: 

  

AP Grants 

Grosse Pointe Woods - $15,800 

  

C2R2 Grants 

City of Rockford - $4,493,820 

Hamburg Hills-Coventry Woods LLC- $779,175 

  

DWAM Grants 

Beecher Metropolitan District- $409,372 

Carrollton Township - $611,398 

City of Bessemer - $458,994 

City of Croswell - $323,756 

City of Harper Woods - $322,970 

City of Hart - $406,950 

City of Hazel Park- $299,292 

City of Highland Park - $459,040 

City of Hudsonville - $349,500 

City of Muskegon - $898,840 

City of Negaunee - $466,171 

City of Newaygo - $86,423 

City of Ovid - $240,339 

City of Plymouth - $347,115 

City of Roseville - $569,543 

City of Sandusky - $414,213 

City of St. Louis - $374,722 

City of Watervliet - $113,540 

Detroit Water and Sewerage- $154,000 

Marquette County (KI Sawyer)- $369,800 

St. Clair River Water Authority- $372,555 

Village of Cass City - $146,712 

Village of Chesaning - $225,600 

Village of Quincy - $240,100 

Village of Saranac - $158,240 

 

For more information on EGLE grants and loans, including an interactive dashboard, visit the Grants and Loans webpage. 

 

