Odyssey Impact Partners with Black Wall Street Descendant to create a Historical Overview of the Tulsa Race Massacre

Descendants Odyssey Impact

This Historical Overview serves as an educational resource to accompany the national social impact campaign for the film.

The timeline of this project will reveal how the descendants of Dreamland carry not only the legacy, but also the mental and emotional burden of a historic district destroyed not once but twice.” — Chief Egunwale Amusan, President of the Tulsa African Ancestral Society

NEW YORK, US, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Odyssey Impact Partners with Chief Egunwale Amusan, President of the Tulsa African Ancestral Society, and a descendant of survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre, to create an immersive, educational resource to accompany the Odyssey Impact led national social impact campaign for the documentary short film, Descended from The Promised Land: The Legacy of Black Wall Street.

Through the eyes of descendants of the Tulsa Race Massacre’s survivors, the film examines the physical, psychological, and financial devastation experienced by the African American community in Tulsa. Its campaign uplifts the generational impact of the Tulsa Race Massacre, the ongoing harm perpetrated against survivors and descendants, and the need for a national examination of America’s historical oppression of its African American population.

“This short film is an essential work that uncovers the wounds and the pride of Greenwood's descendants. This work allows us to seamlessly move through the concurrent nature of trauma based events experienced by African Americans in Oklahoma. My hope as a descendant and contributor to this project is that it will help us collectively take the first steps towards healing. This project forces society to acknowledge the collective trauma that has been imprinted on our genetic memory" says Chief Egunwale Amusan, descendant, President of the Tulsa African Ancestral Society.

The national social impact campaign for Descended From the Promised Land: The Legacy of Black Wall Street, aims to connect the past to the present in an intentional and informative way, uplifting this largely unknown piece of American history as well as calls to action that can improve the lives of survivors and descendants.

“Odyssey Impact is honored to partner with Chief Egunwale Amusan, a descendant, historian, and pillar in the community of Tulsa, Oklahoma, to present the Historical Overview of the Tulsa Race Massacre as a resource for the national social impact campugan for Descended from The Promised Land: The Legacy of Black Wall Street. Through Chief Amusan’s detailed and interactive Historical Overview, it is our aim to increase awareness and education of the Tulsa Race Massacre, the historical context in which it took place, and the need for a national examination of America’s history of oppression towards its African American population, past and present. We hope the film and this impact campaign resource inspire conversations regarding racial violence, community healing, restoration, and transformation after mass violence that can inspire positive action and change.” - Evy Constantine, Head of Social Impact at Odyssey Impact

About Odyssey Impact®

Odyssey Impact drives social change through innovative storytelling and media, connecting faith and secular communities. Stories, when presented correctly, can shift perspectives, build bridges, and foster empathy. Nobody understands that better than Odyssey Impact. For over 30 years, we have worked with a diverse array of communities and stakeholders to move the world forward using documentary film.

To view the Historical Overview visit: Descended from the Promised Land: The Legacy of Black Wall Street - Historical Timeline Overview

To learn more about the national social impact campaign for Descended from The Promised Land: The Legacy of Black Wall Street, and how you can add your voice to the national conversation, visit https://www.odyssey-impact.org/our-campaigns/descended-film/#