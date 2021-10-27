I4 Mining release new report examining how the mining sector can achieve zero harm

I4 Mining logo

How the Mining Sector can Achieve Zero Harm with Industry 4.0 Technology - I4 Mining Report

How the Mining Sector can Achieve Zero Harm with Industry 4.0 Technology - I4 Mining Report

I4 Mining have today released a new report: 'How the Mining Sector can Achieve Zero Harm with Industry 4.0 Technology'.

Industry 4.0 technologies present the mining sector - arguably for the very first time - with the opportunity to actually reach zero harm.”
— Phillip McBride, CSO, Rayven
SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- I4 Mining have today released a new report: 'How the Mining Sector can Achieve Zero Harm with Industry 4.0 Technology' exploring how new, novel applications of AI + IoT technologies can assist the mining sector improve their health and safety performance.

Phillip McBride, Rayven’s CSO, said upon the report's release "Industry 4.0 technologies present the mining sector - arguably for the very first time - with the opportunity to actually reach zero harm; an objective that most of the world’s miners are committed to striving for.

"With this report, we explored the relationship between Industry 4.0 technology and zero harm, the different use cases for Industry 4.0 technology in Health & Safety (rather than niche technologies), and just where and how miners can get started with it to provide practical, real-world insights."

Discover more about the report and download it here.


About I4 Mining
I4 Mining is a suite of next generation Industry 4.0 digital mining solutions designed to help the mining sector transform to succeed in a 'zero' future, fast.

Purpose-built for the sector’s unique needs by Rayven, the leading AI + IoT platform, each contains pre-built functionality for multiple use cases, including advanced AI and adaptive real-time analytics, and is fully interoperable with existing technologies to provide a complete Industry 4.0-ready platform that delivers true digital transformation.

I4 Mining’s solutions can be deployed in weeks, are easy-to-use (codeless), and are commercially viable at-scale; so that you can spend the time and expense that usually goes into planning and development hyper-customizing and optimizing your solution in the field - reducing risk and delivering a measurable ROI in weeks.

For more information, visit: https://i4mining.rayven.io


Media Enquiries and Contacts
Rory McNeil
Head of Marketing & Comms, Rayven
+61 411 655 442
rory@rayven.io

Rory McNeil
Rayven
+61 411655442
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

I4 Mining release new report examining how the mining sector can achieve zero harm

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Companies, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Mining Industry, Science, Technology, World & Regional ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Rory McNeil
Rayven
+61 411655442
Company/Organization
Rayven
13 / 50 Carrington St
Sydney, 2000
Australia
+61 411655442
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Rayven is a codeless AI and IoT platform used for creating, operating and optimizing brilliant commercial and industrial control, real-time management and predictive analytics solutions that accelerate organizations' real-world digital transformation. Quick-to-deploy, simple-to-use and affordable; Rayven provides businesses with unique new capabilities, solves real-world problems and enables their customers to achieve their business goals - not just their technology ones - delivering business-changing outcomes. By leveraging the Rayven platform, and their industrial Data Science and deployment services, they help their partners and customers to gather real-time insights, exert control, and utilize Machine Learning to optimize their operations and help them succeed with any IoT, AI or Industry 4.0 use-case.

http://www.rayven.io

More From This Author
I4 Mining release new report examining how the mining sector can achieve zero harm
I4 Mining Release New Report Exploring Industry 4.0 Technologies' Role in the Mining Sector
Riverina Fresh reveal their digital transformation utilising Rayven’s AI and IoT technology
View All Stories From This Author