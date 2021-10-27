I4 Mining release new report examining how the mining sector can achieve zero harm
I4 Mining have today released a new report: 'How the Mining Sector can Achieve Zero Harm with Industry 4.0 Technology'.
Industry 4.0 technologies present the mining sector - arguably for the very first time - with the opportunity to actually reach zero harm.”SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- I4 Mining have today released a new report: 'How the Mining Sector can Achieve Zero Harm with Industry 4.0 Technology' exploring how new, novel applications of AI + IoT technologies can assist the mining sector improve their health and safety performance.
— Phillip McBride, CSO, Rayven
Phillip McBride, Rayven’s CSO, said upon the report's release "Industry 4.0 technologies present the mining sector - arguably for the very first time - with the opportunity to actually reach zero harm; an objective that most of the world’s miners are committed to striving for.
"With this report, we explored the relationship between Industry 4.0 technology and zero harm, the different use cases for Industry 4.0 technology in Health & Safety (rather than niche technologies), and just where and how miners can get started with it to provide practical, real-world insights."
Discover more about the report and download it here.
About I4 Mining
I4 Mining is a suite of next generation Industry 4.0 digital mining solutions designed to help the mining sector transform to succeed in a 'zero' future, fast.
Purpose-built for the sector’s unique needs by Rayven, the leading AI + IoT platform, each contains pre-built functionality for multiple use cases, including advanced AI and adaptive real-time analytics, and is fully interoperable with existing technologies to provide a complete Industry 4.0-ready platform that delivers true digital transformation.
I4 Mining’s solutions can be deployed in weeks, are easy-to-use (codeless), and are commercially viable at-scale; so that you can spend the time and expense that usually goes into planning and development hyper-customizing and optimizing your solution in the field - reducing risk and delivering a measurable ROI in weeks.
For more information, visit: https://i4mining.rayven.io
Media Enquiries and Contacts
Rory McNeil
Head of Marketing & Comms, Rayven
+61 411 655 442
rory@rayven.io
Rory McNeil
Rayven
+61 411655442
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn