2021-10-22 17:00:53.363 $50,000 Scratchers Ticket Sold at Kansas City Minit Mart

2021-10-22 17:00:53.363

Minit Mart, 9901 N.E. Barry Road, in Kansas City sold a Missouri Lottery Scratchers ticket carrying a $50,000 top prize. 

The winner, a Kansas City resident, claimed the prize at the Kansas City regional office on Oct. 5.

$50,000 Crossword Extra” is a $3 ticket with over $8.9 million in unclaimed prizes, including five more top prizes of $50,000 and 30 prizes of $5,000.

In FY21, players in Clay County won more than $26.4 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $2.6 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $7.5 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.   

