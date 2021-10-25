WBC Seeks to Understand the Financial Needs of WY Businesses

Cheyenne, Wyo. – The Wyoming Business Council (WBC) is doing research to apply for additional federal funding through the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI). The SSBCI program will fund state, territory, and Tribal government small business credit support and investment programs. The program does not support grants but does provide opportunities to support both debt and equity options for Wyoming businesses.

In order to better understand the financial needs of Wyoming businesses, the WBC has released a brief survey. The goal of this survey is to understand what types of financial programs Wyoming businesses need to be successful in the next 12 to 24 months.

"We want to hear from the people on the ground who own and operate businesses in Wyoming to better understand their financing needs," explained WBC Entrepreneurial Services Manager Bert Adam. "We are looking for input from Wyoming-owned businesses about their current and projected needs to help us stand up the most appropriate programs."

For example, if the majority of businesses indicate a need for smaller loan options, we may want to consider a microloan program. However, if most businesses have a need for equity financing, maybe we need to think about supporting a venture capital network with SSBCI funds.

We need your help determining how much and what type of financial programs will benefit Wyoming businesses the most.