Cavendish Road Closure

VT Route 131 is experiencing delays in the area of Chubb Hill Rd due to a motor vehicle accident.

This incident is expected to last for 2 hours. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

