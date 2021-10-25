Royalton Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B203553

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Eric Hudson

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 25 OCT 21/06:41 AM

STREET: I-89

TOWN: Hartford

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM 3 north

WEATHER: Rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Henry D. Wimett

AGE: 20

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Buick

VEHICLE MODEL: Regal

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: front end, bumper, hood

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: George T. Ziegler

AGE: 64

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Norwich, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL: Pathfinder

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: rear bumper

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

The Vermont State Police responded to a two vehicle crash just prior to Exit 1

on Interstate 89 in the north bound lanes. There were no reported injuries and

no additional agencies responded. Both operators indicated they were traveling

north in the right lane of travel when a rear end collision occurred when Wimett

failed to stop, or slow, upon approach of Ziegler's vehicle. Ziegler had been

following a tractor trailer unit up hill from mile marker 2 and slowed in speed

to approximately 60 miles per hour. Wimett crested the hill from behind and

did not realize the difference in speed, braking at the last second and skidding

into the rear of Ziegler's vehicle. Wimett's vehicle was towed from the scene

after moving off from Exit 1 to US Route 4.

