Royalton Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B203553
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Eric Hudson
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 25 OCT 21/06:41 AM
STREET: I-89
TOWN: Hartford
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM 3 north
WEATHER: Rain
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Henry D. Wimett
AGE: 20
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: Buick
VEHICLE MODEL: Regal
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: front end, bumper, hood
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: George T. Ziegler
AGE: 64
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Norwich, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2013
VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan
VEHICLE MODEL: Pathfinder
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: rear bumper
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
The Vermont State Police responded to a two vehicle crash just prior to Exit 1
on Interstate 89 in the north bound lanes. There were no reported injuries and
no additional agencies responded. Both operators indicated they were traveling
north in the right lane of travel when a rear end collision occurred when Wimett
failed to stop, or slow, upon approach of Ziegler's vehicle. Ziegler had been
following a tractor trailer unit up hill from mile marker 2 and slowed in speed
to approximately 60 miles per hour. Wimett crested the hill from behind and
did not realize the difference in speed, braking at the last second and skidding
into the rear of Ziegler's vehicle. Wimett's vehicle was towed from the scene
after moving off from Exit 1 to US Route 4.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint ______________ T23 VSA _______
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: Y/N
COURT ACTION: Y/N
COURT:
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/01/201X 1300 hours
