PennDOT Invites Public to Comment on I-83 South Bridge Replacement Project

Virtual public meeting available online for 30 days; In-person public open houses scheduled for Nov. 9 and Nov 10.

Harrisburg, PA - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will host an on-demand virtual public meeting for the I-83 South Bridge Project from noon today, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 to Nov. 24, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. The meeting can be accessed online by visiting - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will host an on-demand virtual public meeting for the I-83 South Bridge Project from noon today, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 to Nov. 24, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. The meeting can be accessed online by visiting I-83 South Bridge Project beginning at noon on Oct. 25. There will also be two in-person public open houses held on Nov. 9, 2021 and Nov. 10, 2021.

The I-83 John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge is aging and no longer meets current design standards. Due to anticipated increases in traffic volumes, the bridge and its connections on the West Shore need to be upgraded. By investing in improvements today, we can ensure that the I-83 South Bridge can support the future needs of the Harrisburg region.

The I-83 South Bridge Project is a candidate for bridge tolling through the Major Bridge Public-Private Partnership Initiative (MBP3I), as part of the PennDOT Pathways Program. The Pathways program seeks to identify potential alternative funding solutions for transportation in the state. Under the initiative, tolls collected would be used for the bridges’ construction, maintenance and operation.

Information about the project’s conceptual design plans, environmental and community impacts, potential tolling implementation, and project schedule are available for review in the public meeting. PennDOT encourages everyone to review the materials and provide input on the information presented.

The project team will be accepting comments throughout the duration of the comment period, which ends on Nov. 24, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. You can submit an online comment directly from the on-demand virtual public meeting site, or you can use one the methods below to share your feedback. All comments submitted during the comment period will receive equal consideration regardless of the method of submission.

• Email: i83SouthBridge@pa.gov

• Hotline: (717) 743-1005

• Mail: PennDOT District 8, I-83 South Bridge Project, Attn: Derek Mitch, 2140 Herr Street, Harrisburg, PA 17103

The public can also attend one of the in-person public open houses for the project. At this open house, participants will have the opportunity to learn more about the project and speak with members of the project team. The public can drop by any time during the open house at their convenience. The public open house dates, times and locations are:

• Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021

1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Harrisburg Mall, 3501 Paxton St, Harrisburg, PA 17111

First Floor across from Wells Fargo Bank

• Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021

1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Penn Harris Hotel, 1150 Camp Hill Bypass, Camp Hill, PA 17011 (Formerly the Radisson)

Meeting may be subject to COVID-19 mitigation measures. Please check the project website for updates.

If you would like to request translation services for the I-83 South Bridge Project, please reach out via the project email at i83SouthBridge@pa.gov or hotline number at (717) 743-1005. Si usted desea solicitar servicios de traducción para el Proyecto Puente I-83 Sur, por favor contacte al correo electrónico del proyecto i83SouthBridge@pa.gov o llame a la línea directa del proyecto (717) 743-1005.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018

