PennDOT Invites Public to Comment on I-78 Lenhartsville Bridge Replacement Project

Virtual public meeting available online for 30 days; In-person public open house scheduled for Nov. 1.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will host an on-demand virtual public meeting for the I-78 Lenhartsville Bridge Replacement Project from noon on Oct. 25, 2021 to Nov. 24, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. The meeting can be accessed online by visiting www.penndot.gov/i78Lenhartsville beginning at noon on Oct. 25. There will also be an in-person public open house held on Nov. 1, 2021.

The I-78 Lenhartsville Bridge, which crosses Maiden Creek in Greenwich Township, is aging and does not meet current design standards. The proposed project involves replacing the existing bridge to address the poor structural condition, and to widen it to accommodate auxiliary lanes and full inside and outside shoulders in each direction.

The I-78 Lenhartsville Bridge Replacement Project is a candidate for bridge tolling through the Major Bridge Public-Private Partnership Initiative (MBP3I), as part of the PennDOT Pathways Program. The Pathways program seeks to identify potential alternative funding solutions for transportation in the state. Under the initiative, tolls collected would be used for the bridges’ construction, maintenance and operation.

Information about the project’s design plans, environmental studies, tolling implementation and mitigation, and project schedule are available for review in the public meeting. PennDOT encourages everyone to review the materials and provide input on the information presented

The project team will be accepting comments throughout the duration of the comment period, which ends on Nov. 24, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. You can submit an online comment directly from the on-demand virtual public meeting site, or you can use the below outlets to share your feedback. All comments submitted during the comment period will receive equal consideration regardless of the method of submission.

• Email: i78Lenhartsville@pa.gov • Hotline: (610) 973-5193 • Mail: PennDOT District 5, Attn: I-78 Lenhartsville Bridge Replacement Project, 1002 Hamilton Street, Allentown, PA 18101

The public can also attend the in-person public open house for the project. At this open house, participants will have the opportunity to learn more about the project and speak with members of the project team. The public can drop by any time during the open house at their convenience. The public open house time is below:

Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Kempton Community Center 83 Community Center Dr, Kempton, PA 19529

If you would like to request translation services for the I-78 Lenhartsville Bridge Replacement Project, please reach out via the project email at i78Lenhartsville@pa.gov or hotline number at (610) 973-5193 . Si usted desea solicitar servicios de traducción para el Proyecto Puente I-78 Lenhartsville, por favor contacte al correo electrónico del proyecto i78Lenhartsville@pa.gov o llame a la línea directa del proyecto (610) 973-5193 .

For more information about the I-78 Lenhartsville Bridge Replacement Project, you can visit www.penndot.gov/i78Lenhartsville.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Ronald J. Young, Jr., M.P.A., 610-871-4555 , ronyoung@pa.gov; Sean A. Brown, 610-871-4556 , sebrown@pa.gov.

