E Source acquires Cairn ERA
E Source enhances its sustainability mission with acquisition of battery market intelligence and consulting company Cairn ERABOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- E Source, the solutions leader for US and Canadian utilities that combines unparalleled domain expertise with best-in-class industry research, data science software, and consulting services is pleased to announce the acquisition of Cairn ERA.
Cairn ERA is a global market intelligence and consulting firm specializing in battery storage. It serves clients throughout the battery and energy supply chain, including electric utilities, energy developers, and international corporations.
“Cairn ERA, a leader in battery technology information, helps early adopters make good, data-driven decisions,” says E Source CEO Ted Schultz. “We’re staying on the forefront of this movement by expanding the relationship with Cairn ERA’s existing client base and bringing that team’s expertise and practical experience to our clients. We aim to accelerate the adoption of this game-changing technology.”
Cairn ERA is E Source’s sixth acquisition in the past 24 months. It represents continued efforts to create a broad offering of customer-first and technology-driven solutions to help utilities and cities effectively manage the customer and infrastructure sides of their business reliably, efficiently, safely, and sustainably.
“Joining E Source and serving the utility space feels like coming home,” says Sam Jaffe, CEO of Cairn ERA. “Renewables are disrupting the utility model, and batteries are part of the solution. With the combined strength of E Source and Cairn ERA, we can unlock the ability for utilities to cut out the intermediary and lead in a way that was not historically possible.”
During a live, one-hour E Source webinar on December 9, Battery market forecast 2030, Jaffe will share his insights on the battery market and outline the possibilities for utilities. Register today to attend this exciting event.
“Utilities and cities are hungry for analytics, expert guidance, and precise information related to this quickly evolving area,” says Rob Langley, managing partner of Align Capital Partners, which owns E Source. “It’s incredibly exciting that E Source can now offer a data-intensive solution for the dynamic battery industry.”
About E Source
E Source is a leading partner to more than 500 electric, gas, and water utilities and municipalities, and their partners, across the US and Canada. We provide data science, market research, benchmarking, and consulting services. Our 35 years of technology validation, market assessment, program design, and customer experience expertise helps clients make informed, data-driven decisions; plan for tomorrow’s infrastructure needs; strengthen customer relationships; and meet critical business objectives while becoming more innovative and responsive in the rapidly evolving market.
About Align Capital Partners
Align Capital Partners is a growth-oriented private equity firm that partners with business owners and management teams to create shared success. ACP manages $775 million in committed capital with investment teams in Cleveland and Dallas. ACP brings experience and resources to help lower-middle-market companies accelerate their growth to the benefit of management, employees, and the firm’s investors. ACP makes control investments in differentiated companies within the business services, technology, specialty manufacturing, and distribution sectors. For more information, visit www.aligncp.com.
