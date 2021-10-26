Welocalize Hosting Let’s Go, an On-Demand Summit Focused on Global Growth in 2022
Premiering Nov. 16, Let’s Go features 49 experts across 23 sessions sharing technology, business, and localization strategies for international success in 2022.NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After more than a year of adapting to a virtual world, businesses continue to implement new ways to effectively and efficiently engage, learn, and grow. Welocalize’s on-demand virtual summit, Let’s Go!, provides a blueprint for global growth in 2022, with sessions focusing on digitalization, global customer service, multilingual artificial intelligence (AI), and machine translation (MT).
Dozens of Speakers Across 23 Sessions
The speaker lineup includes 49 subject matter experts from a variety of industries, including localization, digital marketing, life sciences, legal and intellectual property, financial, AI and training. Each session will be available on-demand.
Prominent speakers include Liam Higgins, Google’s International Growth Agency Program Lead for the UK and Ireland. Higgins’ session will detail what to expect in 2022, including the biggest obstacles of international expansion and how to overcome them.
Slator Research Director, Esther Bond, will also join a panel discussion with Entertainment Globalization Association Managing Director, Chris Fetner, and Welocalize’s Senior Multimedia Engineer, Michael Anderson, for a thought-provoking deep dive into global multimedia production, the impact of AI, and how Gen Y and the movement toward increased diversity and inclusion will influence multimedia in 2022 and beyond.
Session highlights include:
- Your Next Big Market: How to Identify Global Growth Opportunities
- Global CX and Support through Two Lenses: Localization and Conversational AI
- Will Machine Translation Replace Human Translators?
- Why You Should Include Multilingual AI in Your Global Strategy
- Persuasion: How to Make Your Customers Say Yes
A Multi-track Virtual Summit with an On-Demand Twist
Let’s Go Summit is an opportunity to explore new techniques, strategies, and technologies to help scale localization programs, enhance customer experiences, and ignite global growth.
“At our inaugural on-demand summit, we’re equipping business leaders with everything they need to exceed their goals in 2022. Our team has created content across six tracks. Designed with convenience in mind so summit attendees can watch anywhere, any time, on any device,” comments Devin Lynch, Vice President, Customer Success.
On-demand content will premiere November 16, 2021. Virtual attendees will receive personalized recommendations for content tracks, based on their areas of interest. Register here.
About Welocalize
Welocalize, Inc., founded in 1997, offers innovative language services to help global brands reach audiences around the world in more than 250 languages. The company provides translation and localization services, linguistic talent management, language tools, automation and technology, quality, and program management.
Its range of managed language services includes machine translation, digital marketing, validation and testing, interpreting, multilingual data training, and enterprise translation management technologies. Welocalize is ranked as one of the world’s largest LSPs by language industry intelligence firms CSA Research, Nimdzi, and Slator. welocalize.com
Tweet this: Premiering Nov 16 and featuring 23 sessions, Let’s Go! connects the people behind the technology, marketing, #L10n and business strategies to succeed and grow in 2022! Join @Welocalize for #LetsGoSummit2021 -> Register here. https://info.welocalize.com/2021_LetsGoSummit
Louise Law
Welocalize
+1 212-581-8870
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn