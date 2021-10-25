New State Probation Officers Sworn-in

State Probation Administrator Deborah Minardi addressed 41 new probation officers, their families, and fellow probation employees via Webex on October 22, 2021, during a virtual swearing-in ceremony. Prior to being sworn-in, new probation officers successfully completed seven weeks of New Probation Officer Training plus one week of Safety Training. Additionally, they successfully completed 24 Experiential Participation Plan hours and their provisional period of employment

Minardi noted that probation’s work is both complex and dynamic and presents a multitude of challenges on any given day. In Nebraska, as of June of 2021, there were over 14,000 adults and just under 2,000 juveniles under probation supervision.

Minardi noted that it was a proud moment for the new officers and all that have supported them. Probation officers provide information to the court regarding the risk an individual may pose to public safety, as well as a listing of programs or services that may prevent the individual from committing further crime. Working toward ensuring compliance with the court’s order, probation officers utilize proven risk reduction methods to provide a balance of accountability-based supervision and rehabilitation services. Each success can be defined as one less crime, one less victim, one step closer to a safer community.

Probation officers are committed to demonstrating the highest standards of personal and professional integrity by practicing honesty in all matters, respecting human dignity and individuality, and providing professional and compassionate service.

Chief Justice Heavican administered the virtual oath asking officers to raise their hand and pledge to uphold the United States Constitution and laws of the State of Nebraska. Each officer promised to support and faithfully discharge the duties of a Nebraska State Probation Officer to the best of their abilities.

Justice William Cassel spoke to the importance of the probation officers in helping to craft appropriate sentences for each offender and the great confidence he put in probation officers when he was a trial court judge. He congratulated each participant and stressed the critical role they play in the justice system.

State Court Administrator, Corey Steel congratulated the new probation officers and spoke to the importance of the probation officers' dedication and professionalism and how their support helps change lives and strengthen communities.

Deb Minardi also recognized Shawn Strickland posthumously who passed away prior to being sworn in as a new probation officer.

Supreme Court Justices William Cassel, Stephanie Stacy, Jeffrey Funke, and John Freudenberg also participated in the event.

NEW PROBATION OFFICERS BY DISTRICT

OCTOBER 22, 2021 Swearing In Ceremony

District #1

Denise Carpenter

Doug Coon

Kellie Lundy

Rachel Sobota

Shawn Strickland

Emily Waggoner

District #2

Marcus Beier

Nikki Leet

Jeremy Meiners

District #3A

Julia Ernst

Amelia Feit

Mallory Fiala

Cuyler Henry

Shawn Schneider

Alyssa Simnitt

District #3J

Trevor Patterson

Zachary Peet

Kelly Peters

Tanner Specht

District #4A

Nicole Allison

Skyler Fillipi

Sarah Mingus

Anna Ybarra

District #4J

LaCher Carter

Tracy Fisher

Sandi Koch

District #5

Brittany Newill-Dennett

Christine Tuttle

District #6

Maria Alfrey

Alexis Cozad

Abigail Molek

Carlos Ochoa

Kristena Steed

District #9

District #10

Landrum Fleming

Jason Houdek

Seth Johnson

Nathan Williams

District #12