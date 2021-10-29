Biomason announces partnership with Danish concrete manufacturer IBF to produce biocement products in Europe
NC-based biotech company to produce ultra-low carbon concrete materials and transition IBF's portfolio to a zero carbon footprint with biocement technology
Rather than incrementally improving the traditional methods of cement production that contributed to climate change today, we at Biomason are curing the root disease.”RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC, USA, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North Carolina-based biotechnology company Biomason announces a new partnership with IBF, Denmark’s largest concrete manufacturer, to produce ultra-low carbon concrete materials for Europe and to transition IBF’s portfolio to a zero carbon footprint with biocement® technology. The manufacturing partnership launches Biomason’s demand-driven commercial deployment in Europe and solidifies IBF’s position as a leader in the push to decarbonize the Danish concrete industry.
— Ginger Krieg Dosier, Biomason CEO
“Biomason is the only company in the world using biology to commercially produce cement as a replacement for high carbon emission, Portland-based cements,” said Ginger Krieg Dosier, Biomason President, CEO, and Co-Founder. “Through this partnership, we will enable IBF and the wider concrete industry to meet ambitious emissions reduction targets and sustainability goals.”
The partnership will first focus on manufacturing Biomason bioLITH® precast concrete products at IBF’s Ikast, DK, facility that will serve as the primary factory for European orders. Production of bioLITH tile—which has among the lowest carbon footprint on the market—is the initial step in a tiered plan to convert IBF’s own concrete product lines to biocement materials.
“IBF wants to be the first mover in significantly reducing carbon emissions in our industry,” said Preben Rosenkilde, IBF CEO. “The Danish concrete industry association, Dansk Beton, has set the goal to reduce carbon emissions by 50% by 2030. IBF wants to reach that goal faster.
“We see Biomason as the best technology for achieving that goal, allowing us to start the conversion of our product portfolio to a carbon-less footprint on an aggressive timeline, beginning with our precast products and scaling to ready-mix options.”
Biomason is rapidly scaling its technology platform to meet its goal of eliminating 25% of carbon emissions from the global concrete industry by 2030, and the IBF partnership represents a significant advancement to wide scale biocement adoption as the solution for concrete’s carbon problem.
“We are thrilled to be working alongside IBF to radically change how we produce concrete materials,” said Krieg Dosier. “Rather than incrementally improving the traditional methods of cement production that contributed to climate change today, we at Biomason are curing the root disease—not treating the symptoms.”
