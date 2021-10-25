Westchester County Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals to Hold Annual Philanthropy Day Conference

Diana Nyad

This year's National Philanthropy Day Conference will be held virtually with a focus on inclusion, diversity, equity, and access.

ELMSFORD, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Westchester County Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) will be holding their annual National Philanthropy Day Conference virtually on Monday, November 15, 2021, from 11:30 am - 1:00 pm via Livestream. National Philanthropy Day, celebrated nationally on November 15th, recognizes the accomplishments and the involvement of those in the philanthropic process. This year’s theme for the National Philanthropy Day Conference will be the AFP Global initiative: Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, Access (I.D.E.A.). Attendees will enjoy a panel discussion on this year’s theme as it relates to the fundraising profession and philanthropy. The panel will include Renee Daniel Flagler, Executive Director of Girls Inc. of Long Island; Ben Lambert, Senior Vice President and Head of Higher Education, Nonprofit & Healthcare Practice at Berkhemer Clayton, Inc.; and Lucy Sorrentini, Founder and CEO of Impact Consulting LLC, as the guest panelists. In addition to the panel discussion, a keynote address will be delivered by Diana Nyad.

Diana Nyad is an author, sports journalist, public speaker, and long-distance swimmer. An accomplished distanced swimmer who broke numerous records, Nyad became the first person to swim from Cuba to Florida at the age of 64 on September 2, 2013, with a time of 52 hours, 54 minutes, and 18 seconds. Speaking the words “never ever give up” Nyad demonstrated to the world the power of the human spirit and that you are never too old to chase your dreams. Her 2015 memoir titled Find a Way earned worldwide praise where she shares her story of this adventure and the life experiences that formed her unwavering spirit. Known as one of our great compelling storytellers, Nyad’s groundbreaking op-ed piece on her childhood sexual abuse for The New York Times drew a passionate response from around the world. Nyad, along with her friend Bonnie Stoll, has formed Everwalk, an organization to inspire the United States to become a nation of walkers. Everwalk has recently launched OceansCommit, a new initiative to reduce single-use plastic along our shorelines by hosting long walks and short swims.

“Our annual National Philanthropy Day Conference is our signature event featuring a wide array of speakers from different disciplines in the nonprofit community,” said Catherine Lepone, President of AFP NY, Westchester Chapter. “Our focus this year is an initiative that is being championed by AFP Global and we are proud to follow their lead in advancing policies and processes that embrace the diversity and values of all we serve.”

In honor of former AFP National Philanthropy Day Conference Event Chair and board member Janet Pollack who passed away in April 2021, a membership scholarship has been created in her memory with the winner to be announced at this year’s National Philanthropy Day Conference. Janet was a champion for nonprofit organizations and the AFP, NY Westchester Board of Directors has put together this scholarship in celebration of her life and service. The one year membership is available for individuals who have never been members of AFP Westchester, conduct fundraising in Westchester County, and serve organizations with less than a $1,000,000 budget. For those who are interested in applying, please visit https://forms.gle/sXRQqKeHfrW478HL6.

The National Philanthropy Day Conference is open to the public and tickets can be purchased online at https://bit.ly/AFPNY2021. Ticket prices are $50 for members of AFP Westchester and $75 for non-members of AFP Westchester. This year’s sponsors for the National Philanthropy Day Conference are Events To Remember, Executive Printing, Mercy College, and YMCA of Central Northern Westchester. For more information about the conference or becoming a sponsor, please contact Events To Remember at (914) 218-3968 or via e-mail at EventsCJH@EventsRemember.com.

About AFP NY Westchester: AFP NY Westchester, chartered under the Association of Fundraising Professionals in April 2010, is an association of professionals that advances philanthropy by enabling people and organizations to practice ethical and effective fundraising. The AFP-NY Westchester Chapter is dedicated to embracing the fundraising profession and serving as the premier resource for education, networking, and professional advancement. AFP NY Westchester provides opportunities for members and local fundraising professionals with access to industry innovators and experts through workshops, luncheons, and other resources. For more information about AFP NY Westchester, please visit www.afpwestchester.org.