Governor Lamont Statement on the Resignation of State Representative DiMassa From the Connecticut General Assembly

Governor Ned Lamont

10/25/2021

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont released the following statement regarding the resignation today of State Representative Michael DiMassa from his seat in the Connecticut General Assembly:

“The allegations against Mike DiMassa are serious and very troubling. If the allegations are true, he has not only broken the law but also betrayed the public trust. He had no choice but to resign. The citizens of West Haven and all of Connecticut deserve honest government.”

