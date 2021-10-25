Cow elk shot and left to waste near Lower Stanley

Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding the illegal killing of a cow elk near Stanley.

On Friday, October 22, a cow elk was found shot and left to waste on the ridge between Joe’s Gulch and Kelly Creek, just north of Lower Stanley in Big Game Management Unit 36. While an antlered elk hunt is currently in progress in the area, there is no open season on antlerless elk.

“Someone may have mistakenly thought they were aiming and shooting at a bull elk,” said Kyle Christiansen, Conservation Officer for Idaho Fish and Game. “Mistakes happen, but no attempt was made to report the mistake, as cell phone coverage is only a few miles away.”

It appears the cow elk was likely shot from the road, and no attempt was made to field dress or take any meat from the animal.

Christiansen collected evidence at the scene but is seeking additional information the public might have. “Someone knows who shot and left this cow elk to waste, and we would like to visit with them,” he said.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident or any wildlife violation is urged to contact Senior Conservation Officer Kyle Christiansen at 208-851-1957, the Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) hotline at 1-800-632-5999, or the Salmon regional office at 208-756-2271. Callers may remain anonymous and those with information leading to charges being filed are eligible for rewards.