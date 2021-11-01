“We're honored to include Ju Rocha into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ju Rocha, Renown Interior Designer, wins Best of Los Angeles Award- "BEST INTERIOR DESIGN FIRM - 2021", according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The "Best of Los Angeles Award" community was formed four years ago and consists of over 7,600 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles with the slogan "No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best."

"The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity," expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Ju Rocha into our BoLAA family."

Ju Rocha is the co-founder of Robertson+Rocha Design Studio, a premier interior design firm in Los Angeles. Robertson + Rocha Design Studio has more than fifteen years of experience designing residential and commercial interiors. Robertson + Rocha Design Studio is a full service Architectural and Interior Design firm that can take any project from concept to completion by providing wonderful architects, designers, structural engineers, contractors, and project management.

"Our mission isn't just to create more beautiful spaces in the world; it's to create more meaningful ones, spaces that aren't limited by current technology, fashions, or trends. By bringing aspects of the natural world into our designs, we're not only advocating for sustainability but creating an eternal space within our ever-changing industrial world – a space in which modern humans can thrive. We believe our work is needed now more than ever that the world needs more havens within our urban jungles, places humans can reconnect with themselves, each other, and the natural world," says the two co-founders of Robertson+Rocha Design Studio.

For any project, Robertson+Rocha Design Studio's goal is to ensure that the fundamental design and materials are classic, long-lasting, and appropriate to the building and its period. Then they like to layer on new, contemporary elements—such as lighting, furniture, and art—that feel just right for the clients and the moment. "We take a holistic approach to the concept as a whole picture that breathes life into everything we create. Bringing the best of both worlds together, we're creating a lifestyle with a group of like-minded creatives. Together we are stronger, more creative, and well-versed. Our vision is to be the leaders in creating collaborative social spaces and hospitality. Now more than ever, people are viewing the world we live in different, and we want to be at the forefront of that vision" (Ju Rocha).

This credible and successful design studio offers the following services: on-site consultations (1 hour complimentary), space planning, design concepts, finishes & furnishings, custom designs, purchasing, delivery, & installation, and project management.

