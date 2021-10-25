Design Thinking Firm Recognized as Top Marketing Agency

Stonehill is pleased to announce it has been recognized as a Top Marketing Agency by Expertise.com.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stonehill is pleased to announce it has been recognized as a Top Marketing Agency by Expertise.com. Each month, more than 60,000 businesses in over 200 industries are researched by Expertise.com to help customers find the best-qualified professional for their needs. Expertise.com scored almost 70 companies in the Tampa Bay area and selected the top 17 to be recognized as a Top Marketing Agency.

Marketing is an integral part of Stonehill’s Marketing & Sales practice area. The practice area offers a variety of services from sales enablement, content marketing, corporate branding, social media, and traditional advertising campaigns. Other practice areas within Stonehill include Strategy & Design Thinking, People & Operations, and Experience & Technology.

Stonehill has been recognized by the United States Chamber of Commerce as Emerging Business of the Year, Insight Magazine as Design Leader of the Year, Great Agencies as a Top Analytics & Business Intelligence Agency, and the American Business Awards as Entrepreneur of the Year. Stonehill’s clients include FIS, PODS, Red Bull, Dover Industries, Shumaker, Florida Aquarium, & Girl Scouts.

“Our design experts have produced some incredible marketing pieces for our clients and it’s an honor to be recognized for our hard work” said Doug Pace, CEO of Stonehill.

About Stonehill:

Stonehill is a strategy and innovation consultancy. As recognized experts in Design Thinking, Business Intelligence, and organizational development, Stonehill helps companies to identify opportunity, create change, and accelerate growth. Stonehill’s teams consist of an innovative blend of creative, strategy, technology, and change management experts, giving us the ability to unite the functional silos of business in the common objective of creating differentiated customer experiences. Stonehill has been recognized by Insight Magazine as Design Leader of the Year, the US Chamber of Commerce as Emerging Business of the Year, Great Agencies as one of the Top Business Intelligence Consultants in the United States, and CIO Review Magazine as one of the 20 Most Promising Performance Management Providers.