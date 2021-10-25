Bestselling Author Tracy L. Williams Launches New Faith-Based Website & Branding
Inspires people of faith and those who are open to understanding more about God and their divine destinyONTARIO, CA, USA, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tracy L. Williams, minister, bestselling author, and favored keynote speaker, unveils her brand revamp and the launch of her new website, which hosts life-changing teachings, books, blogs, podcasts, and pivotal content in the areas of faith, obedience, and the power of the Holy Spirit, available at tlwpublications.com.
Tracy L. Williams’ new branding and logo is tinted with Rose Gold colors that evoke feelings of love, and a sense of serenity, understanding, and positivity. Keeping in faith with her beliefs, the Crown represents our identity in Christ, and the Dove symbolizes the Holy Spirit. Her signature tagline “It’s not a Tiara, it’s a CROWN,” encourages women to embrace their first identity given by God, and not just settle for the world’s way of defining us and what we were born into.
The new website features a new VIP membership area, which serves as a platform to present and announce upcoming conference calls, group chats, video rooms, YouTube live streams, and more. Mrs. Tracy is the author of several life-changing publications showcased in the Resources area of the website:
• Prayer Life for Kings in the Kingdom of God (Hardcover)
• Prayer Life for Kings in the Kingdom of God (Softcover)
• Prayer Life Journal
• 14 Reasons to Pray in the Holy Spirit (New Kindle edition)
• Bring Them To Me
• You are NOT Jealous – Satisfy & Celebrate Others
Mrs. Tracy is a wife, mother, grandmother, the First Lady of Ontario Christian Center, a minister of reconciliation, bestselling author, bible teacher, prayer warrior, and most importantly: Devoted to the heart and desires of God.
“I’m proud about the announcement of our brand revamp and new website,” said Minister Tracy L. Williams. “It’s been a challenging time for everyone during the COVID-19 pandemic, and my hope is to offer Empowerment resources designed to renew your mind, refresh your spirit, and change your atmosphere. I ask that you receive the challenge to uncover a deeper understanding of God’s purpose for your life.”
Join Tracy L. Williams at Ontario Christian Center in California for the 2021 Daughters of Increase Conference, Wednesday, October 27 - Friday, October 29, 2021, 7PM nightly. Details here.
About Tracy L. Williams
Tracy L. Williams is a bold Bible teacher with a prophetic voice, minister (keynote speaker), and author of life-changing books that reveal your true identity and God-given purpose.
Mrs. Tracy is an accomplished public speaker, innovative executive, creator of several Empowerment tools, including podcasts and The Prophetic Post blog. She’s the author of bestselling books that bring greater understanding of eternal purpose and the heart of God. She inspires multitudes around the world to be reconciled to God, to fall in love with Jesus, to continue in the faith and to obey the ministry of the Holy Spirit, where true victory is experienced.
Tracy L. Williams is available for training, education, and speaking engagements. For booking inquiries, or more information, please visit tlwpublications.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and SoundCloud.
