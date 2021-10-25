DIYer High-Demand for Low-Cost Materials Met With Interstate Plastics' Pricing Alerts
More consumers are taking on projects themselves than ever before. Interstate Plastics' new price alerts tackle these customers' high demand for materials.
Our new clearance section allows us to better serve DIY customers by highlighting our most discounted surplus, run-off, and odd-shaped sheet, rod, tube, and accessories all in one place.”SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The "do-it-yourself" community is more prominent than ever, with online guides and social media personalities educating millions on projects they can tackle at home. This DIY spirit has seen demand for materials directly from consumers continue to grow substantially, as people take on everything from school assignments to self-built multi-acre greenhouses.
To support a wide range of "do-it-yourself" hobbyists, Interstate Plastics now enables customers to receive email alerts when popular plastics, composites, and accessory items go on clearance. Anyone wishing to receive alerts can sign-up directly on Interstate Plastics' new clearance page.
Those who opt-in to the clearance list will receive Interstate Plastics' weekly clearance drop email, ensuring they receive priority in reviewing any newly discounted items. All clearance items are released simultaneously and are first-come, first-serve, while supplies last.
"Recently, we have seen a sharp increase in calls for overstocked, odd-sized, and runoff materials," reports Interstate Plastics Ecommerce manager Christopher Isar. "Our DIY customers tend to be more flexible on the types of materials they can utilize; what they're looking for is a deal. Our new clearance section allows us to better serve these customers by highlighting our most discounted materials all in one place."
Interstate Plastics clearance items have no minimums and are in stock and ready to ship. Clicking on a discounted item on the clearance page allows customers to view more about the material and purchase securely through the website. The pre-clearance price is always displayed next to the discounted price, so customers know exactly how much they are saving. And best of all: discount codes may still be applied to these already highly discounted items.
Interstate Plastics is a full-line distributor of plastic sheet, rod, tube, bar, film, profile, and plastic accessories, tools, and care products. With 10 locations nationwide and an online sales and support team, Interstate Plastics provides full sheets and pallets, simple cut-to-size service, and complex CNC manufacturing. Interstate Plastics is known for its reputation of selling high-quality products, providing excellent customer service, and superior technical support. Our products and services are available using the safe, secure, and convenient purchasing system on the Interstate Plastics website. For instant help, we're always a phone call away at (888) 768-5759.
