QualiTech Environmental Inc. Enters into a Distributor Agreement with FASTANK® and Parent Company FAST Engineering Ltd
Oil spill response and prevention industry leader introduces the FASTANK® product line
Although QualiTech Environmental has supplied hundreds of FASTANK® products around the world, there has never been a formal partnership established until now.”MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QualiTech Environmental Inc., the worldwide industry leader in providing equipment and services for oil spill response and prevention, is proud to announce that it has entered into a formal Agreement with FAST Engineering Ltd. from Ireland. The agreement makes QualiTech Environmental, Inc. the United States, Canada and Latin American supplier of its industry standard and world class product line of FASTANK®.
“Although QualiTech Environmental has supplied hundreds of FASTANK® products around the world, there has never been a formal partnership established until now,” said QualiTech Environmental Operations Manager Josh Clifford. “After working with the FASTANK® team for many years, we felt that the timing was right to formalize an agreement to help build upon the incredible FASTANK® reputation. We look forward to representing the company throughout our areas of operation.”
“The entire FASTANK® team is thrilled to officially partner with our good friends at QualiTech Environmental Inc. to increase our reach and make an even greater impact in the industry,” said FASTANK® Managing Director Seamus Connolly. “We have cooperated with QualiTech for more than 30 years in helping to resolve many global environmental disasters. This new agreement allows us to give our clients the best products in conjunction with the worldwide reputation in service that QualiTech offers.”
QualiTech Environmental Inc. is the worldwide leader of oil spill response providing world-class equipment and services to combat and remediate oil spills. The organization partners with several of the leading equipment and service providers to deliver top-in-class, end-to-end solutions to the response industry.
FASTANK® is a patented liquid storage container for use in several sectors including oil and chemical spill clean-up, Aid Agency, firefighting, civil defense and animal rescue. Today, The FASTANK® range of products, which are tolerant to all climatic conditions, are exported to more than 100 countries throughout the world.
For more information about QualiTech Environmental Inc., please visit www.qualitechco.com/env/.
For more information about FASTANK® and FAST Engineering Ltd. please visit www.fastank.com
