Farm Transition Professional Training Available

Minnesota farm and farmland ownership transitions are predicted to increase substantially in the coming years. But figuring out what, how, and when to transfer a farm business to the next generation or a new owner, along with preparing for the unknown, is challenging and often tremendously stressful for farm families.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is providing support for two upcoming workshops that will train agricultural advisors to help families navigate a farm transfer process. University of Extension Agricultural Business Management Educator Megan Roberts and St. Cloud Community and Technical College Farm Business Management Instructor Jim Molenaar have designed and will lead both workshops.

Both sessions are free and open to any professional whose work overlaps with farm transition. The organizers encourage participants to select the level (introductory or advanced) that feels best for their current skill and comfort level with the topic. More information and registration are available at the following links:

Introductory Session: Topics in Farm Succession Train-the-Trainer Workshop

Advanced Session: Topics in Farm Succession Train-the-Trainer Workshop

St. Cloud Technical and Community College

In-person and virtual options available.

Tuesday, Nov. 2, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Register at z.umn.edu/Nov2farmtransition

Participants at in-person sessions will be required to follow COVID-19 protocols established by the venues for the sessions.

MDA support for these events comes from Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Program award no. 2021-70035-35461 from the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture, and is provided in coordination with the Southern Center of Agricultural Excellence and University of Minnesota Extension.

###

Media Contact Larry Schumacher, MDA Communications 651-201-6629 Larry.Schumacher@state.mn.us