UPDATED: Rolling Roadblocks on I-180 EB/WB in Lycoming County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel Interstate 180 eastbound and westbound in Loyalsock, Fairfield, and Muncy Townships, and the City of Williamsport, Lycoming County, are advised of rolling roadblocks this week.

On Wednesday, October 27 through Monday, November 1, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) contractor will place traffic counters along Interstate 180 at multiple locations between the Interstate 180 and Route 15 southbound interchange in the City of Williamsport and the Route 220 interchange in Muncy Township.

Motorists can expect multiple 15-minute rolling roadblocks in the City of Williamsport, Loyalsock, Fairfield, and Muncy Townships where work is being performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., weather permitting.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.