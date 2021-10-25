STP and STC announce the release of the newly developed EHS audit protocol for Poland 2021
Latest EHS Regulations Updates Assist Companies to Achieve EHS ComplianceVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STP ComplianceEHS (STP) and Specialty Technical Consultants (STC) announce the release of its recently updated EHS protocol for Poland 2021. This audit protocol, which also includes relevant national EHS requirements, was previously updated in April 2019. The regulatory date for the current release is June 2021.
Leading companies around the world use EHS audit protocols to understand the scope of their EHS regulatory obligations and rapidly collect, share, archive, and export audit findings in a cost-effective manner. EHS audit protocols are prepared by STC in partnership with STP and continue to focus on those national (plus, in some cases, regional or provincial) EHS requirements that have site-specific applications for manufacturing operations. As a leading EHS management consulting firm with a global network of experienced EHS teaming partners, STC has in-depth knowledge and technical expertise of local/regional EHS requirements.
STP and STC maintain leading-edge EHS audit protocols for more than 50 jurisdictions. The protocol documents are written in English and are available in MS Word, Adobe Acrobat, and Excel formats, as well as through STP's web-based portal or can be integrated into an existing company platform. Using the protocols' custom templates and advanced functionality features, auditors can easily track audit findings and manage data over time to improve compliance, risk management, and safety performance. In addition, STP's formatting is compatible with leading risk management and sustainability platform providers.
Highlights of selected legislation covered in the newly developed protocol include:
The Ordinance of the Minister of Climate and Environment of 15 December 2020 on the Results of Measurements Carried Out in Connection with the Operation of Installations or Devices, and Other Data collected as a Result of the Monitoring of Technological Processes, as well as the Deadlines and Methods for Their Performance [Dz. U. 2020, No. 2405] replaced the 2007 version of this legislation. The Ordinance specifies requirements for measurements carried out in relation to equipment maintenance, which must be submitted to relevant environmental protection bodies. The Ordinance also sets deadlines and procedures for the submission of these results.
The Ordinance of the Council of Ministers of 10 September 2019 on Projects That Could Have a Significant Impact on the Environment [Dz. U. 2019, No. 1839] replaced the 2010 version of this legislation. This Ordinance identifies the types of projects and facilities that may have a significant impact on the environment and establishes the requirements concerning environmental impact assessments and reports.
The Ordinance of the Environment Minister of 11 December 2019 on Lists Including Information and Data on Environmental Use and on the Amount of Due Fees [Dz. U. 2019, item 2443] replaced the 2018 version of this legislation. This Ordinance sets forth reporting forms and templates for the submission of environmental fees.
The Ordinance of the Minister of Climate Change of 24 September 2020 on Emission Standards for Installations, Fuel Combustion Plants and Waste Incineration and Co- Incineration Equipment [Dz. U. 2020, No.1860] provides standards for the emissions of gases and dust into the air differentiating between the kind of activity, the technology used, and the date the activity at the installation commences, as well as detailed rules concerning disturbances in the functioning of installations, remedial measures, and notification obligations. It replaced The Ordinance of the Minister of Environment of 1 March 2018 on Emission Standards for Installations, Fuel Combustion Plants and Waste Incineration and Co-Incineration Equipment [Dz. U. 2018, item 680].
Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/2066 of 19 December 2018 on the Monitoring and Reporting of Greenhouse Gas Emissions, pursuant to Directive 2003/87/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and amending Commission Regulation (EU) No. 601/2012 lays down rules for the monitoring and reporting of greenhouse gas emissions and activity data pursuant to Directive 2003/87/EC in the trading period of the Union emissions trading system commencing on 1 January 2021 and subsequent trading periods. It applies to the monitoring and reporting of greenhouse gas emissions specified in relation to the activities listed in Annex I to Directive 2003/87/EC and activity data from stationary installations, from aviation activities, and to the monitoring and reporting of tonne-kilometre data from aviation activities. It applies to emissions and activity data occurring from 1 January 2021.
The Ordinance of the Ministry of Maritime Economy and Inland Navigation of 28 June 2019 on Substances Harmful to the Aquatic Environment and which Require a Permit when Discharged with Industrial Wastewater to Sewage Systems [Dz. U. 2019, No. 1220] determines substances that are particularly harmful to the aquatic environment and which require a permit for release into a sewage system. This Ordinance repealed and replaced The Ordinance of the Ministry of the Environment of 10 November 2005 on Substances Harmful to the Aquatic Environment and which Require a Permit when Discharged with Industrial Wastewater to Sewage Systems [Dz. U. 2005, No. 233, Item 1988].
The Ordinance of the Ministry of Maritime Economy and Inland Navigation of 12 July 2019 on Substances Harmful to the Aquatic Environment and the Conditions to be Fulfilled for the Discharge of Sewage into the Water or into the Ground and the Discharge of Rainwater and Stormwater into Waters of Sewage Systems [Dz. U. 2019, No. 1311] regulates the conditions for discharge of sewage (including industrial sewage, municipal sewage, rainwater, and cooling water) into the ground and into the water, dictates monitoring obligations, and lists substances considered particularly harmful to the aquatic environment. This Ordinance repealed and replaced The Ordinance of the Ministry of the Environment of 18 November 2014 on the Conditions to be Fulfilled for the Discharge of Sewage into the Water or into the Ground, and on Substances Particularly Harmful for the Aquatic Environment [Dz. U. 2006, No. 137, Item 984].
