Vernon Township to Auction 200 Properties

200+ Properties Throughout the Township

32 Acres to Small Cluster Packages

Six Contiguous Lots - Pkg 49

Commercial and Residential Lots Sold Individually and in Packages

Vernon Township is an outstanding place to live and raise a family, as well as an outstanding place for a business to locate and prosper.”
— Howard Burrell, Mayor of Vernon Township
VERNON TWP, NJ, USA, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Max Spann Real Estate and Auction Co. is auctioning 200+/- commercial and residential lots throughout Vernon Township, Sussex County, New Jersey in an Online Auction concluding Thursday, November 18, 2021.

This is the second auction for the Township and includes various sized lots from 32 acres to small cluster packages. Vernon Township offers state parks, ski mountains, lakes, and the Appalachian Trail.

“As Mayor of Vernon, and on behalf of my municipal governing partners, the Vernon Town Council, I want to congratulate in advance those who will take advantage of this opportunity to purchase some of the 200 plus commercial and residential properties that are a part of this auction. Vernon Township is an outstanding place to live and raise a family, as well as an outstanding place for a business to locate and prosper,” said Howard Burrell, Mayor of Vernon Township.

The Real Estate Auction is comprised of commercial and residential lots. A full list is available at www.maxspann.com along with a map of all the properties up for auction. Select your favorites and bid your price.

Whether an investor, a builder, or an adjoining property owner wishing to enlarge their lot, this auction has many options,” said Max Spann Jr, President of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co.

Call 888-299-1438 or visit www.maxspann.com for the complete List of Properties and register for the Property Information Package. For more information about this and other Max Spann’s auctions, visit www.maxspann.com, or follow Max Spann on Facebook and Twitter/MaxSpann.

Max Spann Jr.
Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co
908-735-9191
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Vernon Township to Auction 200 Properties

