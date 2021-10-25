Submit Release
New York Musician B. Lansky Announces Release of New Single and Celebrates Success of Hit Studio Albums

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B. Lansky, a New York musician, has announced the release of his latest single, “Girl,” featuring Luna Grey, and the official music video on YouTube. An exciting release that impresses fans and takes B. Lansky’s career to the next level, “Girl” features the best of B. Lansky’s talent and creativity, and far from disappoints even the most seasoned fans.

The release of the new single follows other popular records and releases, including countless singles and videos, throughout B. Lansky’s career. Notably, “Girl” comes to major streaming platforms following the critical acclaim of B. Lansky’s first studio album, “The Round Table,” second studio album, “Look What You Did,” and third studio album, “Blessings and Curses.” At each release, B. Lansky has delivered great things and built his name, further heightening his career, and built a reputation for collaborating with prominent artists such as Vado, Hell Rell, Elephant Man, and Zoey Dollaz.

“I have been working tirelessly to create more art for my fans and future fans to enjoy,” remarked B. Lansky. “I am excited to announce the release of my new single, “Girl,” and official music video. I am thankful for the support of fans from around the world,” he added.

B. Lansky has become one of the most noticeable and “on the rise” artists in the music industry. To listen to his new single, “Girl,” on major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube. Connect with B. Lansky on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/B_Lansky.

About B. Lansky
B. Lansky a New York native born and raised on Long Island. While working at Zoo Studios in the South Bronx, Lansky developed a strong love and solid appreciation for the music industry. B had a passion for songwriting since the age of 13. He has since released countless records and singles, including three studio albums, to achieve a reputation as New York’s hottest up-and-coming artist.

