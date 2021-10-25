FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE October 25, 2021

Government Relations and Public Affairs 187 Harry S. Truman Parkway Annapolis, Maryland 21401 410-260-1488

Montgomery County district and circuit courts launch electronic case management system

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Montgomery County is the latest jurisdiction, and the largest to date, to implement the Maryland Electronic Courts (MDEC) case management system, which modernizes court processes and makes case filing more convenient for attorneys and litigants. Beginning on Monday, October 25, 2021, electronic filing is now mandatory for attorneys representing clients in civil and criminal cases in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County and in the District Court in Montgomery County, as well as for any appellate filings that originate in Montgomery County. Electronic filing remains optional for self-represented litigants.

“The Maryland Judiciary continues to improve access to justice through its technology infrastructure and provide innovative ways to serve the public,” said Judge Joseph M. Getty, chief judge of the Court of Appeals of Maryland. “I commend the judges, court staff, and Judicial Information Systems for all their work to move Montgomery County to the next level of service with electronic filing.”

With this week’s launch of electronic filing in Montgomery County, nearly all of Maryland’s jurisdictions are now operating via MDEC, with the exception of Baltimore City and Prince George’s County. The Judiciary’s goal is to bring electronic filing to every state court in Maryland.

“It has taken coordination and intensive effort to launch the new system while maintaining full daily operations,” said District Court of Maryland Chief Judge John P. Morrissey. “Administrative and associate judges, court leadership, and staff members have been extraordinarily dedicated to this effort, which has included in-depth training, extensive computer programming, and many other preparation measures.”

The Judiciary’s automated system allows attorneys to transition from a paper-based process to a technology-based electronic filing system.

“So many here at the court and around the state have worked so hard to get us to this day. I applaud the extraordinary efforts of everyone who worked tirelessly to prepare for the launch of electronic filing in Montgomery County,” said Judge James A. Bonifant, administrative judge for the Circuit Court for Montgomery County. “This technology expansion makes the filing process more modern and expedient, while helping the local courts to better serve the public and community.”

Maryland attorneys have been filing electronically, or “e-filing,” since October 2014, when MDEC was first launched as a pilot in Anne Arundel County.

“The District Court in Montgomery County is proud to have its two locations, in Rockville and in Silver Spring, join most other Maryland courts in launching electronic filing,” said District Administrative Judge Sherri D. Koch, District Court in Montgomery County. “We are excited to offer the greater efficiencies that electronic filing will bring to the public, the bar, and justice partners.”

For more information about MDEC, visit mdcourts.gov/mdec/efiling.

###