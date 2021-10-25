Global Medical Foods Market Emerging Trends, Top Players , Regional Analysis By Forecast To 2027
Global Medical Foods market is projected to grow from USD 20,150 million in 2020 to USD 30,340 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.2%.DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Medical Foods Market Research Report by Route of Administration (Enteral, and Oral), by Product (Powder, pills, and others), by Application (ADHD, Depression, Diabetic Neuropathy, Diabetic Neuropathy, Nutritional Deficiency), by Sales Channel (Retail Sales, Online Sales, and Institutional Sales), by Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
Medical foods are custom-made liquid solutions that are used exclusively to treat patients suffering from various ailments. The increased prevalence of chronic diseases among the world's population is propelling the medical foods business forward. Furthermore, nutritional inadequacy is a widespread problem that will drive the expansion of the medical foods market. A rise in population awareness of medical foods Furthermore, nutritional deficit among the population, as well as a surge in the public's trend toward more nutritious food supplements, are important drivers driving the medical foods market. However, the lack of laws and suitable standards for medical foods impedes market growth to some extent.
Market Segmentation Analysis
Based on the Route of Administration, the market is segmented into Enteral, and Oral. Oral administration segment has dominated market share during the forecast period.
Based on the Product, the market is segmented into Powder, pills, and others. Pills segment has largest market share during the forecast period.
Based on the Application, the market is segmented into ADHD, Depression, Diabetic Neuropathy, Diabetic Neuropathy, and Nutritional Deficiency. Diabetic neuropathy segment has largest market share during the forecast period.
Based on the Sales Channel, the market is segmented into Retail Sales, Online Sales, and Institutional Sales. Institutional sales segment has largest market share during the forecast period.
COVID-19 Impact on the Medical Foods Market
Nutritional management/treatment is critical for improving immunological response to RNA virus infection. Malnutrition prevention, diagnosis, and treatment should thus be routinely incorporated in the management of COVID-19 patients. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization, around 256.1 million people worldwide are malnourished in 2019.
Government initiatives to promote the health of patients during this pandemic for medical supplies deliveries have been implemented in a number of countries.
Key Players
The key players profiled in Medical Foods market analysis include Nestlé S.A., Metagenics, Inc., Cerecin Inc, Meiji Holdings and Co., Ltd, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Primus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Targeted Medical Pharma, Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Abbott Laboratories, and Danone S.A.
Regional Analysis
Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to have the dominated revenue share. The inclusion of important market players and the high revenue generated by these players in this region are key factors contributing to the greatest revenue share. Moreover, strategic activities by manufacturers, increased prevalence of chronic illnesses, and expanding adoption of medical foods by healthcare professionals and patients are driving regional market growth.
