Leading Teeth Whitening Experts GLO Science® Announce All-New Product, AfterGLO
A Minty Gum Alternative, AfterGLO is the Next Generation of Breath Fresheners with Teeth Whitening Powers
AfterGLO is a new, dentist-formulated replacement to gum delivered in our patented G-Vial technology”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The next evolution of GLO-ing smiles and fresher breath is here - GLO Science, the award-winning oral care company that has transformed teeth whitening and oral health innovations to dental specialists and consumers, is thrilled to announce the launch of the brand’s freshest innovation: AfterGLO.
— GLO Science co-founder Stacey Levine
Designed to be used between brushings, AfterGLO’s safe-to-swallow, dentist-formulated gel instantly eliminates bad breath, kills harmful bacteria that cause cavities, and brightens smiles. Providing a whole-mouth clean, sparkling feeling instantly, each AfterGLO pack includes 15 vials and retails for $65 USD at www.sephora.com and www.gloscience.com.
“AfterGLO is a new, dentist-formulated replacement to gum delivered in our patented G-Vial technology,” shared co-founder Stacey Levine. “I like to keep the container on my desk and brush it on after coffee or before heading into a meeting.”
Formulated with natural antimicrobial ingredients and boasting a powerful mint flavor, AfterGLO is a sugar-free gum replacement that helps eliminate bad breath odor and keeps the mouth feeling clean. To use, simply remove the cap, squeeze a small bead of gel onto the applicator tip, and brush onto teeth to enjoy immediate long lasting fresh breath and a glowing, brighter smile. Like all other GLO Science products, AfterGLO is sugar free, gluten-free, cruelty- free, vegan, recyclable and made in the USA.
“We created a new way to boost your smile with good-for-your-mouth ingredients. AfterGLO is formulated and power-packed with natural antimicrobial ingredients that help promote good oral care, plus anti-gingivitis ingredients which inhibit the growth of bacteria that can cause cavities,” said Levine. “AfterGLO delivers fresh breath and a sparkling clean mouth. Now, that is something to smile about!”
AfterGLO is the perfect gum substitute for people with crowns, veneers, braces, and bridges. The safe-to-swallow dentist-formulated gel uses a low dose of hydrogen peroxide to instantly remove stains from food and drink while gradually continuing to whiten and brighten teeth. This serum is safe for smiles, providing clean fresh breath without sticking to teeth.
Levine adds, “Our brand is more than whiter teeth. We hope to empower everyone to harness the healing, liberating, invigorating power of their biggest, brightest, healthiest smile. Smiles have the power to make the world a happier place and we hope this AfterGLO encourages more people to smile more often.”
Bringing together breakthrough science and innovative design in beauty and oral health, GLO Science offers high-quality smile beauty and oral health products developed in the dental practice based on decades of clinical experience and scientific expertise. For more information on the new AfterGLO, the company, and for a full list of GLO Science products visit gloscience.com today.
