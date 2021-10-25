GWC Warranty Teams with DealerCenter to Offer Free Trial of DMS to Independent Dealerships
Many independent dealerships are clamoring for technology resources to help them do business more efficiently”WILKES-BARRE, PA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GWC Warranty, the automotive industry’s best-in-class provider of F&I solutions for used vehicles, has teamed with DealerCenter, the leading provider of dealership management systems (DMS) in the pre-owned industry, to offer a free trial of DealerCenter’s all-in-one, cloud-based DMS to independent dealerships. Beginning October 1, 2021, GWC Warranty customers who are not currently DealerCenter customers may sign up for a free 90-day trial of the DMS.
— Jeremy Beck, VP Sales Operations, GWC Warranty
“Many independent dealerships are clamoring for technology resources to help them do business more efficiently,” said Jeremy Beck, Vice President of Sales Operations at GWC Warranty. “DealerCenter has a great reputation and experience in this market, and their company’s core values align with our own. We are proud to recommend DealerCenter’s premiere solution to our own valued customers.”
“Our customers who are also GWC Warranty customers know the tremendous benefits of having their F&I platform seamlessly integrated into their DMS,” said Barry Lane, DealerCenter’s VP of Business Development. “Since DealerCenter and GWC Warranty became preferred partners in 2020, our companies have had great synergy and together we are delivering a more seamless and transparent F&I process to both dealers and car shoppers.”
The integration of GWC Warranty’s F&I platform into DealerCenter’s all-in-one, cloud-based DMS platform offers a significant time-saving benefit to dealerships and consumers during the vehicle purchase process. When F&I and DMS platforms are fully integrated, dealership employees no longer have to leave the DMS platform and log into a separate F&I system to get rates and terms during the F&I process. Employees can easily pull rates and terms for any GWC Warranty F&I product into the DMS with just a couple of clicks.
“Time and transparency are important factors in the consumer buying experience, so anything we can do to help dealers provide a quick and positive buying experience is a win-win,” said Beck.
“Given the current environment, dealers are having to adapt to new ways to provide information, provide payments and deliver vehicles,” said Lane. “Our DMS provides that digital and mobile experience that allows dealers to meet customers where they are in the buying cycle, and to provide a more transparent experience.”
Dealers who are interested in the 90-day free trial offer may contact their GWC Warranty representative for details or visit https://get.dealercenter.com/get-a-demo/gwcwarranty/
About Dealer Center
Serving over 15,000 dealers, DealerCenter is the top-rated dealer management solution in the industry. DealerCenter centralizes your entire operation, making it easy to manage your dealership. Whether cash deals, Buy Here Pay Here or outside finance, DealerCenter has all the contracts and paperwork you need to get deals done quickly and accurately. DealerCenter also offers hosted websites, complete CRM, credit reports, auction run lists, a powerful mobile solution and much more! DealerCenter is developed by Nowcom LLC. based in Los Angeles, CA.
About GWC Warranty
Since 1995, GWC Warranty has invested in dealers who sell used vehicles by providing F&I solutions that bring long-lasting value to our partners and their consumers. Coverage options are comprehensive and designated a MotorTrend Recommended Best Buy, allowing dealers to offer consumers the vehicle protection they need. Partnering with one of the largest networks of lenders, GWC gives dealers more options to fund more deals. GWC also provides a full breadth of profit programs and dealership training necessary to stay competitive and compliant. Their best-in-class claims service protects consumer satisfaction and dealer reputation. GWC is part of the APCO Holdings, LLC, family of brands, which has protected over 11 million customers and paid over $3.5 billion in claims. For more information about GWC, please visit https://gwcwarranty.com. For more information about the APCO Holdings family of brands, please visit https://apcoholdings.com.
Holly Forsberg
Carter West Public Relations
+1 602-680-8960
email us here