REE Mining Stock Defense Metals (TSX-V: $DEFN.V) (OTCQB: $DFMTF) Appoints New Director

Defense Metals Corp. (TSX-V:DEFN / OTCQB:DFMTF/ 35D: FSE) is pleased to announce that Dr. Luisa Moreno has joined the board of directors of the Company.
Defense Metals Corp. (TSX:DEFN.V)VANCOUVER, BC , CANADA, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Investorideas.com Newswire, MiningSectorStocks.com and RenewableEnergyStocks.com -Mining/Metals/ Green Energy Stock News- Defense Metals Corp. (TSX-V:DEFN / OTCQB:DFMTF/ 35D: FSE) is pleased to announce that Dr. Luisa Moreno has joined the board of directors of the Company.
Dr. Luisa Moreno is a Physics Engineer, with a PhD in Materials Science and Mechanics from Imperial College London, in the United Kingdom. She held positions as Senior Analyst, at Toronto based investment banks and as an Investment Research Analyst at a global investment research firm. She is known as a leading analyst in rare earths and has published several reports and articles for the investment community. Dr. Moreno has co-authored a book on mineral processing and project financing and authored a number of advanced industry and technical reports on several technology minerals.
Currently, Dr. Moreno is the Chief Executive Officer of Graphano Energy Ltd. and the Managing Director of Tahuti Global Inc., a company that she founded. As a strategic consultant she assists both public and private companies and institutional investors with economic and technical assessments of mineral assets and technologies. She also works with government institutions tasked with mineral development, value addition and supply chain development. Dr. Moreno is also on the board of directors of several companies developing strategic minerals and green technologies. She is a recognized strategic minerals specialist and a common guest speaker on television and at international conferences.
Concurrent with her appointment, the Company’s has granted incentive stock options to Dr. Moreno to purchase up to 300,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.27 per common share for a period of three (3) years. The options fully vested on the date of grant.
Craig Taylor, CEO of Defense Metals, states: “As we near completion of our ambitious 2021 Wicheeda REE deposit resource expansion and delineation diamond drill program and economic scenario analysis being conducted by SRK, we are excited to welcome Dr. Moreno to the board. Dr. Moreno has demonstrated an ability to analyze the technical aspects of specialty metals deposits and brings with her a wealth of knowledge and international capital markets experience that will be critical in moving Wicheeda forward.”
Dr. Luisa Moreno comments: “Having followed rare earths projects around the world for several years, I believe the Wicheeda project is one of the most prospective rare earths projects in Canada and globally. Therefore, I am delighted to be part of the Defense Metals team and I look forward to working with the board to make Wicheeda an integral REE source for the global supply chain.”
About Defense Metals Corp
Defense Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition of mineral deposits containing metals and elements commonly used in the electric power market, military, national security and the production of “GREEN” energy technologies, such as, high strength alloys and rare earth magnets. Defense Metals has an option to acquire 100% of the 1,708 hectare Wicheeda Rare Earth Element Property located near Prince George, British Columbia, Canada. Defense Metals Corp. trades in Canada under the symbol “DEFN” on the TSX Venture Exchange, in the United States, under “DFMTF” on the OTCQB and in Germany on the Frankfurt Exchange under “35D”.
