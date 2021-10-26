Ringmaster Technologies®, Inc. Launches New Automation Feature Called "Matchdex"
Ringmaster Technologies, a leading healthcare, software provider in the U.S., is excited to announce the launch of “Matchdex” for its Quote-LinQ® platform.BOCA RATON, FL, USA, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boca Raton, FL (October 26, 2021) – Ringmaster Technologies®, Inc. (RMT), a leading healthcare, software provider in the U.S., is excited to announce the launch of “Matchdex” for its Quote-LinQ® platform.
As a fully operational feature of Quote-LinQ®, “Matchdex” now enables TPAs and Brokers to transmit requests-for-quotes (RFQ’s) for Stop-Loss to Underwriters that fulfill the needs of each employer group by aligning their specific characteristics and unique risk profile through a series of whitelist and blacklist parameters. For Underwriters, “Matchdex” helps to prioritize their workload by showing RFQ’s that directly correlate with their own internal quoting specifications. Using the former, highly manual process, an Underwriter would have to comb through a large volume of RFQ’s to find appropriate matches to their quoting guidelines. In addition to the process efficiencies gained from “Matchdex”, the tool also offers a complete array of analytics that will help all users of Quote-LinQ® make more informed business decisions.
“For Underwriters, TPAs and Brokers alike, finding the right market or the right partner for a specific group based on their business guidelines or needs has always been a challenge. “Matchdex” is the perfect tool to help stakeholders place or write business based on a group’s risk profile while delivering a significantly increased level of process efficiency, reduction in time to quote, better underwriting matches and ultimately, cost avoidance and real savings,” said Todd Roberti, CEO of Ringmaster.
About Ringmaster Technologies®, Inc.
Ringmaster is a cloud-based healthcare solutions provider created to simplify and enhance administrative processes by utilizing cutting edge technologies. Combining over a decade of expertise in both the healthcare and technology industries, Ringmaster offers the first Fully Automated Workflow Optimization Solution that will drastically reduce processing time and complexity while minimizing the turnaround time for Stop-Loss quoting, contracting, and policy administration. Whether on the buy-side or the sell-side, Ringmaster is committed to modernizing Stop-Loss administration and creating optimal cost savings, value and growth to healthcare Stop-Loss organizations.
Transforming and Connecting the Entire Healthcare Stop-Loss Ecosystem.
