Submit Release
News Search

There were 731 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,053 in the last 365 days.

Ringmaster Technologies®, Inc. Launches New Automation Feature Called "Matchdex"

A leading healthcare, software provider in the U.S.

Ringmaster Technologies®, Inc.

Healthcare Stop-Loss quoting made easy.

Ringmaster's Quote-LinQ® Product

Ringmaster Technologies, a leading healthcare, software provider in the U.S., is excited to announce the launch of “Matchdex” for its Quote-LinQ® platform.

BOCA RATON, FL, USA, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boca Raton, FL (October 26, 2021) – Ringmaster Technologies®, Inc. (RMT), a leading healthcare, software provider in the U.S., is excited to announce the launch of “Matchdex” for its Quote-LinQ® platform.

As a fully operational feature of Quote-LinQ®, “Matchdex” now enables TPAs and Brokers to transmit requests-for-quotes (RFQ’s) for Stop-Loss to Underwriters that fulfill the needs of each employer group by aligning their specific characteristics and unique risk profile through a series of whitelist and blacklist parameters. For Underwriters, “Matchdex” helps to prioritize their workload by showing RFQ’s that directly correlate with their own internal quoting specifications. Using the former, highly manual process, an Underwriter would have to comb through a large volume of RFQ’s to find appropriate matches to their quoting guidelines. In addition to the process efficiencies gained from “Matchdex”, the tool also offers a complete array of analytics that will help all users of Quote-LinQ® make more informed business decisions.

“For Underwriters, TPAs and Brokers alike, finding the right market or the right partner for a specific group based on their business guidelines or needs has always been a challenge. “Matchdex” is the perfect tool to help stakeholders place or write business based on a group’s risk profile while delivering a significantly increased level of process efficiency, reduction in time to quote, better underwriting matches and ultimately, cost avoidance and real savings,” said Todd Roberti, CEO of Ringmaster.

About Ringmaster Technologies®, Inc.
Ringmaster is a cloud-based healthcare solutions provider created to simplify and enhance administrative processes by utilizing cutting edge technologies. Combining over a decade of expertise in both the healthcare and technology industries, Ringmaster offers the first Fully Automated Workflow Optimization Solution that will drastically reduce processing time and complexity while minimizing the turnaround time for Stop-Loss quoting, contracting, and policy administration. Whether on the buy-side or the sell-side, Ringmaster is committed to modernizing Stop-Loss administration and creating optimal cost savings, value and growth to healthcare Stop-Loss organizations.
Transforming and Connecting the Entire Healthcare Stop-Loss Ecosystem.

For more information, please visit www.ringmastertech.com

Leo J. Garneau III, CMO
Ringmaster Technologies
+1 267-210-3808
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Ringmaster Technologies®, Inc. Launches New Automation Feature Called "Matchdex"

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.