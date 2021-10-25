Osmosis.org Publishes 18th Peer-Reviewed Paper with Institutional Collaborators
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since the company's founding by two medical students at Johns Hopkins, including an NIH and Cambridge-trained PhD in neuroscience (Ryan Haynes), Osmosis.org has developed a strong academic focus by contributing scholarly works in peer-reviewed journals and at conferences. In collaboration with researchers from The University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and Osmosis director of research Sean Tackett, MD, MPH, Osmosis proudly celebrates its 18th peer-reviewed publication, “Use of Commercially Produced Medical Education Videos in a Cardiovascular Curriculum: Multiple Cohort Study.”
The article presents results from a Miller School of Medicine study that examined student engagement with Osmosis medical education videos, which were incorporated into a cardiovascular systems course. The results showed that use of Osmosis videos were preferred over traditional lectures, suggesting that use of videos may enhance the curriculum with low faculty effort. Although reflective of one medical school’s experience, findings can guide the effective use of supplemental digital resources for learning in other programs.
“We love working with partners like Drs. Shehadeh and Dyal at Miller School of Medicine. They challenge Osmosis to continuously improve in our mission of providing students with the best possible learning experience, and to do so in a way that’s supported by learning science evidence,” says Catherine Johnson, Senior Director of Institutional Engagement at Osmosis. “We appreciate their scholarship and partnership, which makes medical education as a whole stronger.”
For a complete listing of Osmosis.org-affiliated publications, visit www.osmosis.org/research. A few notable examples include:
Joshi M, Verduzco R, Yogi S, Garcia M, Saxena S, Tackett S, Dexter N, Dempsey A, Whitaker E, Azzam A. Wikipedia Editing Courses at Three US Medical Schools in the 2017-2018 Academic Year. MedEdPublish. 2019 Jul 3;8.
Tackett S, Slinn K, Marshall T, Gaglani S, Waldman V, Desai R. Medical education videos for the world: an analysis of viewing patterns for a YouTube channel. Academic Medicine. 2018 Aug;93(8):1150-1156.
Tackett S, Raymond R, Desai R, Haist SA, Morales A, Gaglani S, Clyman S. Crowdsourcing for assessment items to support adaptive learning. Medical Teacher. 2018 Aug;40(8):838-841.
Theobald J, Gaglani S, Haynes MR. The association between confidence and accuracy among users of a mobile web platform for medical education. Annals of Internal Medicine. 2015 Mar 3;162(5):395-6. doi: 10.7326/L15-5059.
For additional information, or to read the article in full, visit: https://mededu.jmir.org/2021/4/e27441/
About:
Osmosis.org is a leading health education platform that empowers millions of clinicians and caregivers with the best learning experience possible. As pioneers in medical education technology, Osmosis takes learning beyond textbooks and lectures by offering online educational video content that's simple, engaging, and informative. Osmosis.org has a library of more than 2,100 videos covering pathology, physiology, pharmacology, and clinical practice, complete with questions, flashcards, and notes. For more information, visit http://www.Osmosis.org.
Diana Stanley
