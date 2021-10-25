Connecting Champions Celebrates a Decade of Friendships with a Toast to 10 Years
Evidence-based mentor program marks its 10th anniversaryPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Connecting Champions, a Pittsburgh-based nonprofit that provides mentorship and friendship to child and young adult cancer patients across the nation, is celebrating its anniversary with a virtual event highlighting a decade of connecting hundreds of children and young adults with a mentor. The Toast to 10 Years will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m with a virtual celebration.
Connecting Champions asks kids and young adults diagnosed with cancer, “What are you passionate about?” and then partners them with a mentor who shares their passion. The program at Connecting Champions is evidence-based and outcomes-driven to help children overcome severe social isolation and focus on what comes beyond cancer. Since its beginning in 2011, the organization has matched more than 300 kids and young adults with a mentor. As of 2021, Connecting Champions has expanded beyond Pittsburgh and has made friendships possible in more than 15 cities.
“When I started Connecting Champions a decade ago, I saw a need to provide support and friendship to young people going through the cancer journey,” said Sidney Kushner, Founder & Executive Director, Connecting Champions. “We are incredibly proud to have connected so many cancer patients with mentors in everything from zoology to ghost hunting to cosmetology and more.”
To celebrate this milestone, Connecting Champions will bring together program participants and their families, donors, mentors and more to celebrate the accomplishments of the organization. Each participant will receive a “mystery toast box” at their doorstep, including a fancy drink, pastry, and other mystery items for the whole family. Attendees can purchase a ticket to the event to recieve their own mystery toast box. Those who cannot attend, can also make a donation at connectingchampions.com/donate.
Sean Nolan and Katie White-Montgomery, two teen cancer survivors and Connecting Champions alumni, will emcee the virtual celebration.
For more information, please visit connectingchampions.com/toast.
Dan Ayer
Oyster Creative
+1 4128745256
email us here