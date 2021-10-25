ConnectIQ 2.0: Fast, powerful real-time Temenos data automation and self-provisioned environments on-demand
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Validata announces the latest release of ConnectIQ, its real-time DataOps and Cloud Integration platform that includes new features and capabilities aimed at delivering secure test data and DevTest environments across on-premise, private and public clouds with speed and quality.
ConnectIQ is built on industry – leading cloud infrastructure and microservices architecture and provides a set of APIs enabling connectivity to a wide variety of data sources including Oracle, Cassandra, PostgreSQL, SQL and NoSQL databases, as well as custom data sources. It gives organizations a continuous testing and continuous delivery solution with demonstrable ROI, increased DevTest productivity and significant cost savings.
The platform’s data masking engine has been extended to identify and secure sensitive data, unstructured as well as structured, across combined Temenos (Transact, Infinity etc.) and non-Temenos (Salesforce, CRMs, ERPs etc.) non-production environments, and meet all well-known data privacy and protection standards. It anonymizes integrated data on different systems with the same values, keeping all references intact after scrambling.
Introducing new Temenos patches, fixes, enhancements, and custom code into live production on a regular basis, is a challenging task for banks. In worst cases, teams may spend days before realizing they worked on outdated environments. ConnectIQ enables you to configure, test and deploy changes with speed and self-provisioned environments created on- demand in minutes, addressing the friction in the CI/CD process.
Through a self-service booking engine with defined user role-based permission and access rights, it allows to book an environment and associate it with a release, enables users to intelligently search across the entire environment inventory and view approval status and potential conflicts with other project or releases.
In addition, it supports real-time synchronization providing non-production environments with fresh and accurate test data. It lets you select a subset of client data to produce a fully functional client with reduced footprint, and also allows users to select data at Temenos business object level and copy it on-demand to a non-production environment.
Subsets of data can be right-sized by testing type. For example, a different sized subset might be required for UAT testing as opposed to integration testing. Test data remain reusable after a refresh and can be used to run multiple parallel tests to improve testing agility and reduce infrastructure costs by up to $50,000 per database.
Unlike traditional test data management tools, ConnectIQ is built from the ground up for Agile. With strong synthetic test data generation capabilities, it systematically and quickly creates all the data needed for rigorous testing, mitigating the risk of using production data in Dev/Test environments. Data is stored as re-usable assets in a normalised data hub and can be extracted, cloned and delivered to development and testing teams on demand.
Enhanced data crawling functionality allows for the extraction of all data relationships and automatically get all the values, from all parametrization tables or any relational structure.
ConnectIQ provides the data virtualisation technology to deliver data-as-a-service, on demand to developers and testers to automatically create missing data on-demand. It holds a single copy of your production data, masked, that is continuously updated and refreshed, and can then provision complete virtual copies of this data as required, in less than 5 minutes.
Because of virtualisation, companies can maintain multiple copies of test data with minimum incremental costs, and provide data environments on-demand. This translates to faster application release cycles, deploy application changes more quickly, which ultimately has a positive business impact including increased revenue and optimised ROI.
