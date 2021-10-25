Ethanol Bus Market Ethanol Source (Corn, Sugarcane, Wheat, and Others) By 2027

Rising concern of harmful emission from vehicles and growing awareness of global warning has increased the demand for eco-friendly vehicles.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising concern of harmful emission from vehicles and growing awareness of global warning has increased the demand for eco-friendly vehicles. Governments are making efforts to reduce carbon footprints. Moreover, the growing emission norms and emission standards have increased the use of green fuels like ethanol in vehicles; thereby, increasing the adoption of ethanol bus. As compared to conventional gasoline bus, the ethanol bus emits lesser soot and carbon. Additionally, ethanol is considered as a renewable energy source and reduces the dependency on fossil fuels. In addition, advancements in ethanol, has increased the adoption of ethanol bus in recent years.Download Report (350 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9475 Major Market Players:Scania, Chrysler, Ford, General Motors, Isuzu, Audi, Toyota Motor Corporation, Volkswagen, Jaguar, Nissan.COVID-19 scenario analysis:The situation of automotive industry is worsening with disruption in supply chain.The demand of automotive sector is dropping with rise in cases of COVID-19.Additionally, the production in industry of Ethanol bus has been stopped due to lockdown and supply chain has been disrupted.However, consumer preference will shift towards cost-effective and eco-friendly mobility solution. This will increase the consumer preference towards cleaner fuel technologies due to its cost-effectiveness and eco-friendliness factors. This will surge the Ethanol Bus market growth.Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysisStringent government norms and emission standards to reduce carbon footprints globally is major driving factor of the ethanol bus market. Besides, ethanol is produced from corn or agricultural and wood waste that consume lesser fossil fuel energy in the production process. However, high production cost of ethanol than fossil fuels restrain the market growth. Moreover, ethanol produces complete combustion, thereby proliferating ethanol bus market growth.Use of second-generation ethanolAt present, the market is witnessing a gradual industrial shift towards the use of second-generation ethanol. The first-generation biofuels refer to the fuels that have been derived from sources like starch, sugar, animal fats and vegetable oil. Second-generation ethanol is made from cellulose, hemicellulose or lignin and has better energy balance than the first-generation ethanol. Besides, the greenhouse gases can be reduced significantly with the use of second-generation ethanol.Government promoting the use of ethanol busThe urban air quality index is becoming unbreathable, creating various disorders in people. This has led to increase in adoption of ethanol bus for public mobility. Moreover, government projects around the world are promoting the use of ethanol bus by improving the required infrastructure. For instance, the BEST project was financially supported by European Union for market penetration of ethanol vehicles by developing ethanol public fueling stations. Besides, the Government of India is aggressively promoting the use of ethanol bus in India. 