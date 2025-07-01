Exterior Wall Systems Market to Reach $221.97 Billion by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021

Exterior Wall Systems Market Size: AMR

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ 𝐄𝐱𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐫 𝐖𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 by Material, Type, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global exterior wall systems market size was $125.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $221.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030. In 2020, Asia-Pacific region dominated the global exterior wall systems market accounting for 47.0% share of the market.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14992 The report analyzes the global exterior wall systems market on the basis of material, application, type, and region. The materials covered in this report are glass and fiberglass, fiber, cement, metal and others. The applications taken into consideration in the report are residential, commercial, and industrial. By type, the market is classified into ventilated, non-ventilated, and curtain wall. The market is driven by development in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors and economic growth globally. However, fluctuation in raw material prices is anticipated to hamper the growth of the exterior wall systems market.In 2020, based on material, the glass and fiberglass material segment dominated the global exterior wall systems market, accounting for the largest share of the global exterior wall systems industry, followed by others segment. Moreover, the market in Asia-Pacific is growing with high CAGR, owing to urbanization and economic development in the developing countries such as Japan, China, the U.S, and others.A growth in residential and commercial industry drives the demand for exterior wall systems products; thereby, fueling the expansion of the exterior wall systems market. In addition, rise in construction spending in countries such as India, Germany, Japan, the U.S., and others boosts the growth of the market. For instance, expenditure on private construction activities by the U.S. government increased by over 50% and that on public construction grew by over 20% from 2012 to 2020.COVID-19 has already affected the sales of global exterior wall systems market in 2020, and is expected to hamper the growth of the global exterior wall systems market. The major demand for exterior wall systems was badly affected due to the spread of COVID-19 virus. Further, the disruption of supply chains hinders the installation of exterior wall systems products in the commercial and residential buildings. Though a recovery is predicted as a result of the impact of the development sector on the economy.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A14992 However, one of the major restraints for the global exterior wall systems market is the environmental pollution from glass, aluminum, fiberglass, fiber cement, plasterboards and therefore it can be harmful to the environment. Conversely, increase in construction of green building is predicted to offer lucrative opportunities for the global exterior wall systems market development.Several manufacturers in the global exterior wall systems market stopped their business activities due to lockdown implemented in developed and developing countries, owing to ban on construction activities.This halt in production activities impacted revenue of the exterior wall systems manufacturing companies. For instance, net sales of Etex Group dropped by 3.1% from March 2020 to April 2021. In addition, lack of man power and raw materials affected the supply chain of the global exterior wall systems market. However, the market is expected to reopen from the 1st quarter of 2021, due to the reduced restrictions and reopening of the global exterior wall systems industry. Moreover, in 2021 with the availability of vaccine against COVID-19, the global exterior wall systems market is expected to gradually witness growth.The global exterior wall systems market is segmented on the basis of material, application, type, and region. Based on material, the market is segmented into glass and fiberglass, metal, fiber, cement and others. The glass and fiberglass material segment dominated the market in 2020. Based on application, the market is divided into residential, commercial, and industrial. The commercial segment dominated the market in 2020. Based on type, the market is divided into ventilated, curtain wall, and non-ventilated. The curtain wall segment dominated the market in 2020.Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue in 2020.𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐎𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A14992 The key players profiled in the market report include Etex Group, SCG, Alcoa Corporation, Schweiter Technologies AG, AGC Inc., Louisiana Pacific Corporation, Nichiha Corporation, CSR Limited, CRH, and Cornerstone Building Brands.Key Findings Of The StudyThe report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global exterior wall systems market trends and dynamics.By material, the glass and fiberglass material segment dominated the market, in terms of revenue in 2020.By type, the curtain wall segment registered the highest growth in the global exterior wall systems market in 2020.Based on end user, the commercial segment is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.The report provides an extensive analysis of the trends and emerging opportunities of the market.In depth, the global exterior wall systems market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2020 and 2030.Related ReportU.S. Barn Door Hardware Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/us-barn-door-hardware-market-A323552 Sump Pumps Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/sump-pumps-market-A323508 Industrial Packaging Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/industrial-packaging-market North America Blast Chiller Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/north-america-blast-chiller-market-A323458 Direct Fired Thermal Oxidizer (DFTO) Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/direct-fired-thermal-oxidizer-dfto-market-A209164 Industrial Camera Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/industrial-camera-market-A49675 Industrial Heating Equipment Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/industrial-heating-equipment-market-A08269 Pneumatic Tools for Construction Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pneumatic-tools-for-construction-market-A234236 Hydraulic And Electric Linear Actuators Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hydraulic-and-electric-linear-actuators-market-A322278 France Decking and Railing Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/france-decking-and-railing-market-A205210

