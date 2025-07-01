Irish Whiskey Market Share to Reach USD 7.67 Billion by 2027; Industry Compound Annual Growth Rate of 9.2%

Global Irish whiskey industry generated $4.26 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $7.67 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2027.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Experimentation and innovation in manufacturing, taste and preference, and innovative packaging of the bottles drive the growth of the global Irish whiskey market Get Sample PDF Of This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7822 Prime Determinants of GrowthExperimentation and innovation in manufacturing, taste and preference, and innovative packaging of the bottles drive the growth of the global Irish whiskey market. However, huge taxation on alcoholic beverages and impact of Brexit on Irish whiskey market hinder the market growth. On the other hand, advent of e-commerce and growth in demand for premium drinks in developing countries present new opportunities in the coming years.Leading market playersBeam Suntory Inc.Jameson Irish whiskeyTeeling DistilleryThe Old Bushmills Distillery Co.Brown-FormanDiageoPernodRicardWilliam Grant & SonsWest Cork DistillersKnappogue Castle Whiskey.Buy This Report (263 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/9b4c9a71d598c8780b7e831f949c0f42 The premium segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast periodBased on pricing, the premium segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019, contributing to around three-fifths of the global Irish whiskey market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the segment is also estimated to portray the largest CAGR of 9.7% from 2021 to 2027, owing to the fact that the customers find high quality and better taste in the premium drinks.The off-trade segment to continue its lead position throughout the forecast periodBased on sales channel, the off-trade segment contributed to the highest market share, holding more than half of the global Irish whiskey market in 2019, and will continue its lead position throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, the segment is expected to maintain the highest CAGR of 9.5% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to easy availability of Irish whisky at the off-trade channel &growing acceptance of alcohol among the young group of demographic cohort.Connect Analyst: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/7822 North America to maintain its dominant position by 2027Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in terms of revenue in 2019, contributing to around half of the global Irish whiskey market, and will maintain its dominant position by 2027. This is attributed to demographical factors such as high disposable income as well as standard of living. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period. This is due to the growing alcoholism in this region.

