Tamino Minerals, Inc. Provides Update on Gold Price and management’s outlook on Q4 and its plans for 2022
Management's Outlook 2022
Tamino Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TINO)TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tamino Minerals, Inc., a mineral exploration, and development company, (“Tamino” or the “Company”) (OTC Markets: TINO - Pink Current Information), is pleased to update shareholders that we are proceeding with the Exploration of our Mining Projects in the Republic of Mexico. Mexico has a mining history of more than 500 years, and the current administration has expressed that it embraces international support and investment to continue to develop its natural resources.
Our plans to build a Geologic Information System -GIS- that will include the most prolific regions within both States are on implementation stage. Our Projects are being explored in some of the best places in the State of Sonora, ranging from the one located in the North Portion of the Mohave Shear to the second project, a Copper-Gold Porphyry located several miles to the Southeast of Nacozari Copper Mine. A third one Exploration Project is located close to “La Colorada” and “Mulatos” Mines in the Municipality of Villa Pesqueira.
“These Projects are consistent with Tamino’s strategy for 2022, to secure high-grade gold projects with significant upside potential and located in favorable mining jurisdictions” stated Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President and CEO for Tamino Minerals, Inc.
Our plans are currently to continue to invest on Exploration as our largest shareholders do believe that gold is going to increase in value substantially in the next few months.
It’s important to mention that evidence of inflationary pressures mount. Consumer Price Inflation running near a 30-Year High in the U.S. and growing concern that the problem could be worse that policymakers have anticipated.
On Friday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledged that inflation pressures "are likely to last longer than previously expected," noting that they could run into next year. The central bank leader added that he expects the Fed soon to begin pulling back on the extraordinary measures it has provided to help the economy that critics say have stoked the inflation run.
Jack Dorsey twitted last Friday that he sees the inflation problem escalating around the globe. He mentioned in his Twitter Account that “Hiperinflation is going to change everything. It’s happening.” Dorsey is currently both the CEO of Twitter and Square.
TAMINO MINERALS, INC.
TAMINO MINERALS INC. is exploring for gold and other mineral deposits within a prolific Gold producing State, Sonora. Under SEC Fair Disclosure Guidelines, persons interested in Tamino Minerals can expect disclosures and updates at OTC Markets, the company’s website, www.taminomineralsinc.com
On behalf of the Board,
- Pedro Villagran-Garcia -
Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO
Tamino Minerals, Inc.
For further information, please contact the company at 1 (307) 212-4657 or by email at info@taminominerals.ca
Safe Harbor Statement
Certain information contained in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "contemplate," "target," "plan," "continue," "budget," "may," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, certain delays beyond the company's control with respect to its plans or operations. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation those set forth as "Risk Factors" in our filings with the SEC which can be found at www.sec.gov. There may be other factors not mentioned above or included in the Company's SEC filings that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
