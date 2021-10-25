Dance Across Tennessee Uses A Popular Line Dance to Help Celebrate Tennessee Child Health Month

Since 2006, Healthy Kids & Teens has provided health and training programs for youth 2 -19.

Everyone is invited to join Health Kids & Teens in a virtual line dance party to promote healthy children across Tennesse.

In Tennessee, 20.8% of youth ages 10 to 17 are obese, giving the volunteer state a ranking of 6th among the 50 states and D.C.” — the CDC and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- October is Tennessee Child Health Month and on Friday, October 29th Healthy Kids & Teens in collaboration with the Tennessee Department of Health and the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth presents the Dance Across Tennessee virtual line dance party in recognition. Healthy Kids & Teens will stream live from East High School in Memphis, TN at 12 p.m. ET and then again at 12 p.m. CT via the Healthy Kids & Teens Facebook page. The community is invited to join Dance Across TN as students and organizers demonstrate the importance of exercise to maintain a healthy body. This year, the chosen line dance is the Casper Slide Part 2. Anyone can participate and those who want to join in the fun can register themselves, an organization, or school for the event on the Dance Across Tennessee webpage, https://woobox.com/qd4fcb.

Clintonia Simmons-Nichols is the President & CEO of Healthy Kids & Teens. Since 2006, Healthy Kids & Teens has provided health training programs for youth ages 2-19, that include nutrition and exercise, to address the high prevalence of overweight and obesity status among Tennessee youth that often results in chronic illnesses such as hypertension and type 2 diabetes. According to the CDC and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, in Tennessee 20.8% of youth ages 10 to 17 are obese, giving the volunteer state a ranking of 6th among the 50 states and D.C. It is imperative that children learn healthy eating habits and incorporate exercise into their daily routines to improve and maintain their health and wellness. This is the second year Healthy Kids & Teens has collaborated with the Tennessee Department of Health to present Dance Across Tennessee.

“Healthy Kids & Teens and our supporting partners are so excited about the Dance Across Tennessee statewide event and invite the community, whether young or seasoned, to join us on Facebook Live. Exercise is an important part of maintaining your health and it’s easier to get people to exercise when you make it a fun group activity. Let’s celebrate Tennessee Child Health Month together,” said Clintonia.

The mission of the Tennessee Department of Health is to protect, promote, and improve the health and prosperity of people in Tennessee and they have been recognizing Child Health Month )CHM) throughout October. The theme for CHM 2021 is “Childhood Resilience: Nurturing Social, Emotional and Physical Health”. The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) This annual recognition is a time to celebrate and raise awareness around what Tennessee is doing to promote the health of our most important resource -- Tennessee’s children. Having the support of a stable, committed adult — whether it be a parent, caregiver, teacher, or community member— can help foster childhood resiliency and ensure a child feels that he or she has what it takes to overcome life’s challenge, including those that threaten our health and wellness. The Dance Across Tennessee virtual line dance party is a great way to end the month and the more people who participate, the better it will be.

For additional local information, please contact Clintonia Simmons-Nichols at 901-219-3730 or Jessica Simmons at 901-848-1982. You can also visit Healthy Kids & Teens at www.healthykidsandteens.org or tn.gov/CHM2021. The Healthy Kids & Teens Facebook page can be accessed at https://www.facebook.com/Healthy-Kids-Teens-Inc-362019029618.

Healthy Kids & Teens Casper Slide Part 2 Practice Video