Signal installation at M-72/South Cedar Road intersection in Solon Township starts Nov. 1

Contact:

Agency:

James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993Transportation

COUNTY: Leelanau

HIGHWAY: M-72

CLOSEST CITY : Traverse City

START DATE: Monday, Nov. 1, 2021

ESTIMATED END DATE: Thursday, June 30, 2022

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will install a new traffic signal at the M-72/South Cedar Road intersection in Solon Township, Leelanau County.

For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require intermittent closures with traffic regulators.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project includes new traffic signals, advanced warning sign beacons, and new pavement markings.