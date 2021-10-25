Signal installation at M-72/South Cedar Road intersection in Solon Township starts Nov. 1
COUNTY: Leelanau
HIGHWAY: M-72
CLOSEST
START DATE: Monday, Nov. 1, 2021
ESTIMATED END DATE: Thursday, June 30, 2022
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will install a new traffic signal at the M-72/South Cedar Road intersection in Solon Township, Leelanau County.
For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require intermittent closures with traffic regulators.
SAFETY BENEFITS: This project includes new traffic signals, advanced warning sign beacons, and new pavement markings.