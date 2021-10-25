Submit Release
Signal upgrade at US-131 BR/Boon Road intersection in Cadillac starts Nov. 1

Contact: James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Wexford

HIGHWAY: US-131 Business Route (BR)

CLOSEST CITY: Cadillac

START DATE: Monday, Nov. 1, 2021

ESTIMATED END DATE: Thursday, June 30, 2022

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will upgrade the signals and crosswalks at the US-131 BR/Boon Road (E 34 Road) intersection in Cadillac.

For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require intermittent closures with traffic regulators.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project includes new traffic signals with left-turn phasing for US-131 BR traffic, advanced warning sign beacons, pedestrian crosswalk pushbuttons, new sidewalk ramps built to Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, and new pavement markings.  

