Green Energy Tech Focused on Recycling Waste Plastics into Clean Burning Fuels

Having an esteemed institution like CSIR-IICT select Clean-Seas as their partner can drive the Clean-Seas technology development and deployment into this vast market.” — Dan Bates, CEO of CLNV

MANHATTAN BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Energy Tech Focuses on Recycling Waste Plastics into Clean Burning Fuels, Clean Vision Corp . ( OTC: CLNV ) CLNV is Uplisting to the OTCQBPartnered for First Commercial Applications in India and Cameroon Green Energy Solution Innovator with Key Global Partner Agreements. MOU for Product Development and Waste Plastic Conversion in India. MOU for Launch of New Plastic Conversion Network in Cameroon. Engaged HSA Investments for Middle East Expansion and to Facilitate GCC and Africa Deal Flow. Application Filed for Up-Listing to OTCBB Market Tier.Clean Vision Corp. (OTC: CLNV) identifies leading companies and technologies focused on clean energy and sustainable solutions which will serve the global markets needs of today and the future. CLNV will support these new ventures in the green economy improving quality of life for its customers, reducing greenhouse gas emission and adding value for shareholders.CLNV has two companies in its growing portfolio; Clean-Seas, Inc., a solutions provider focused on recycling waste plastics into clean burning fuels and 100BIO, LLC, which has created a 100% biodegradable packaging solution for the food service industry as well as all standard packaging solutions. The CLNV portfolio companies are supported by consultancy services, connecting organizations to new verticals, accelerating time to market and profitability. MOU with Indian Institute of Chemical Technology for Product Development and Deployment; Agreement Accelerates Waste-Plastic Conversion in IndiaOn October 21st CLNV announced a signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) which falls under the aegis of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). The agreement was executed by CLNV Clean-Seas, Inc.'s wholly owned subsidiary, Clean-Seas India, Pvt. Ltd.CSIR-IICT is one of India's premier Research and Development institutions which focuses on the development of advanced, sustainable and affordable technologies in chemical sciences and technology for the improvement of human welfare and is geared to meet the requirement of transfer of technology, commercialization and scalability.Under the terms of the agreement, CVLV Clean-Seas and CSIR-IICT will work together to bring CLNV plastic conversion technology to India to help mitigate its growing waste streams and convert this waste into valuable, environmentally friendly commodities. The joint initiative will accelerate not only the development of new technologies, but also their deployment into the Indian marketplace. CSIR-IICT has selected CLNV as its technology partner to jump start its efforts to find socially conscious and financially successful ways of improving the environment through new technology deployment.Under the MOU, the companies shall embark on the pilot project over the course of the coming year, with feedstock to be delivered to CLNV through CSIR-IICT's existing commercial relationships in Hyderabad, India. The plastic waste streams will be converted into low sulfur fuels which will be sold into the marketplace. Further, the pilot will generate clean electricity which will then be used as a means of generating clean hydrogen, contributing to Prime Minister Modi's national effort to make India a global leader in hydrogen production called the "hydrogen moonshot."The project will begin at CSIR-IICT, Hyderabad, with Clean-Seas waste conversion system technology, construction, operations and finance expertise. CSIR-IICT will be the knowledge partner to customize the technology to Indian conditions and also secure feedstock and off-take agreements from their existing commercial relationships, making the project economically viable. Upon successfully reaching agreed upon milestones for the conversion of plastic waste, the project will be available for commercialization at scale, throughout India.In addition to the Clean-Seas pyrolysis technology, the CLNV will also be introducing a cost-effective fuel cell technology to CSIR-IICT, enabling the project to complete the value chain from conversion of waste to the generation and use of the hydrogen output. The project is currently in the planning stage and the collaboration partners seek to have it operational in Q1 of 2022. CLNV Clean-Seas Launches PCN With First "Host" Country Cameroon; PCN to Revolutionize Multi-Billion Dollar Waste-Plastic Recycling IndustryOn October 14th CLNV announced that its Clean-Seas subsidiary has signed a binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with IKYAYO Investment Holdings a civil equipment and infrastructure investment development company in the Republic of Cameroon, the Cemac and Ecowas zone of countries.With the execution of this MOU, Cameroon will become the first host nation within the Clean-Seas global Plastic Conversion Network (PCN) which intends to aggregate the developed world's waste-plastic stockpiles and convert it using pyrolysis technology plants - into high-value, environmentally friendly energy and commodities. Using CLNV proprietary technology, waste-plastic can now be collected, transported and converted in a transparent manner giving rise to a new level of environmental accountability.Commenting on the landmark MOU, CLNV Chief Executive Officer Dan Bates said,1. "The planet is awash in waste plastic most of which is generated by developed nations. Recent geopolitical changes mean they can no longer pay to ship it to be dumped into undeveloped countries' landfills, rivers or incinerated.2. Less developed nations have the room and labor for waste-plastic pyrolysis conversion plants to be built and maintained. They want the jobs and to share in the revenue from commodities these plants produce.”The primary MOU deal points are: Land for the storage and conversion of the waste plastic Access to all necessary utilities to run the conversion facilities A tax holiday for CLNV as permitted within the tax laws of each country, based on the direct foreign investment amount for each project and government approval. Access to local (deep-water) port for the offloading of waste-plastic Access to waste-plastic feedstock from neighboring countries Local content participation and training In-country availability of Clean, low-sulphur fuels produced from the processing facility at a competitive rate. Local labor training CLNV Engages HSA Investments for UAE Expansion; HSA Investments to Facilitate Company's GCC and Africa Deal FlowOn October 4th CLNV announced that its Clean-Seas subsidiary has engaged HSA Investments of Abu Dhabi (HSA) to expand its reach throughout the Middle East region and Africa and to implement the CLNV Plastic Conversion Network (PCN). Clean-Seas recently filed a patent for intellectual property protection of its PCN.Based in Abu Dhabi (capitol of United Arab Emirates (UAE)), HSA is a leading investment and consulting firm in the region that facilitates implementation of technologies designed to make a positive impact for environmental sustainability and a cleaner planet. Its portfolio includes companies involved in biofuels, agriculture, sustainable packaging, electric vehicles, and civil infrastructure sectors. Led by its Chairman Hatem Saeed Al Amoudi, HSA's reach extends throughout Africa, the Middle East, and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).CLNV has engaged HSA to assist with establishing a wholly owned subsidiary of Clean-Seas, Inc. in Abu Dhabi, ‘Clean-Seas Abu Dhabi,' to serve as its regional operating company. HSA will also assist with securing and negotiating permits, licenses, feedstock and offtake agreements with regulators and customers throughout the entire region. CLNV Completes Audit; Will Apply for OTCQB Up-listOn September 21st CLNV announced that its audits for calendar years 2018, 2019 and 2020 have been completed by Fruci & Associates II, PLLC -- a Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) registered auditing firm.Accordingly, the CLNV Board of Directors has authorized its Chief Executive Officer, Dan Bates, to apply to the OTC Markets (OTCM) for up-listing to the OTCQBVenture Market exchange. On October 20th CLNV announced via Twitter that the application had been filed.Commenting, Mr. Bates said, "This a major and long-awaited milestone. Listing on the OTCQB will vastly improve our liquidity potential by greatly expanding the universe of our potential investors ranging from retail and accredited to institutional investors."With our company's Clean-Seas subsidiary's increasing rate of US and global deal flow, our filing a patent application to protect our global Plastic Conversion Network, and a growing pipeline of discussion with additional nations, cities and corporations seeking a way to intelligently and cost effectively mitigate the growing global waste-plastics crisis - this couldn't come at a better time," he added. "The initial agreements Clean-Seas has signed with various cities and public-private partnership consulting firms in Latin America and Africa this year are continuing to progress toward permitting, definitive joint ventures and project financing. I expect we will finish 2021 on a strong note, setting us up for a bigger 2022."For further information on Clean Vision Corp. 