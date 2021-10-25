St. Johnsbury Barracks / False Information / Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 21A405214

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. V.Cole

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: (802)748-3111

DATE/TIME: 10/23/2021 @ 1815 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 121 Watson Hill Rd, Topsham VT

VIOLATION: 13 VSA 1754 False reports to law enforcement authorities and Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Christopher Flye

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Topsham, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/23/2021, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to the report of a motor vehicle crash on Watson Hill Road, in Topsham. Through further investigation, it was revealed that Flye provided Troopers with false information regarding his involvement in the crash and operated a motor vehicle on a public highway with a criminally suspended driver’s license. Flye was cited to appear in Orange County Court on 12/23/2021 at 8AM to answer to the charges of False Information and Criminal DLS.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/23/2021

COURT: Orange

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.