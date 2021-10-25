Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / False Information / Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A405214

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. V.Cole                   

STATION: St. Johnsbury                   

CONTACT#: (802)748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 10/23/2021 @ 1815 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 121 Watson Hill Rd, Topsham VT

VIOLATION: 13 VSA 1754 False reports to law enforcement authorities and Criminal DLS

 

ACCUSED: Christopher Flye                                         

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Topsham, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/23/2021, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to the report of a motor vehicle crash on Watson Hill Road, in Topsham. Through further investigation, it was revealed that Flye provided Troopers with false information regarding his involvement in the crash and operated a motor vehicle on a public highway with a criminally suspended driver’s license. Flye was cited to appear in Orange County Court on 12/23/2021 at 8AM to answer to the charges of False Information and Criminal DLS.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/23/2021         

COURT: Orange

MUG SHOT: No

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

