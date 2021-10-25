St. Johnsbury Barracks / False Information / Criminal DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A405214
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. V.Cole
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: (802)748-3111
DATE/TIME: 10/23/2021 @ 1815 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 121 Watson Hill Rd, Topsham VT
VIOLATION: 13 VSA 1754 False reports to law enforcement authorities and Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Christopher Flye
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Topsham, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/23/2021, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to the report of a motor vehicle crash on Watson Hill Road, in Topsham. Through further investigation, it was revealed that Flye provided Troopers with false information regarding his involvement in the crash and operated a motor vehicle on a public highway with a criminally suspended driver’s license. Flye was cited to appear in Orange County Court on 12/23/2021 at 8AM to answer to the charges of False Information and Criminal DLS.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/23/2021
COURT: Orange
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.