Bidding Set to Close on Three Properties Fronting Rt. 11 in Augusta County Virginia Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing
Take advantage of this rare opportunity to own or invest in properties that will be a present and or future investment and they will be sold at the price you bid.””FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the auctions of 3 properties fronting Route 11 in Verona, Virginia (Augusta County), on November 3 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
— John Nicholls
“We have been contracted by the Walton C. Thompson Living Trust to market and sell these properties,” said Nicholls. “Take advantage of this rare opportunity to own or invest in properties that will be a present and or future investment and they will be sold at the price you bid.”
“The properties are conveniently located only 1.5 miles from I-81, 3.9 miles from Mary Baldwin University, 6 miles from Staunton, 10.5 miles from Shenandoah Valley Airport and a short drive to Harrisonburg, VA,” said Tony Wilson, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group auction coordinator.
The auction’s dates and times, addresses and property highlights follow below.
Wednesday, November 3 at 1:30 PM – 144 Lee Highway, Verona, VA 24482
0.73 +/- Acres w/2 Story Structure Fronting Rt. 11 (Lee Hwy.) in Augusta County, VA
• 0.73 +/- acre parcel w/2 story 5 BR/2.5 BA 2,611 +/- sf. income producing structure
• 2 bedrooms & 1.5 bathrooms on main floor; 3 bedrooms & 1 bathroom on upper level; kitchen; living area w/wood burning fireplace; attic with stairs; full unfinished basement (interior entrance only)
• 85' +/- of frontage on Rt. 11 (Lee Hwy.) in Augusta County, VA
• Metal roof; open front covered porch; attached carport; asphalt driveway
• Heating: gas boiler & wood burning fireplace; Cooling: Central AC (2 units)
• Detached one bay garage/work shop
• Public water & sewer; electric water heater
• $1,000 current rental arrangement. Tenants become responsibility of the new owner at closing.
Wednesday, November 3 at 1:35 PM – 152 Lee Highway, Verona, VA 24482
1.11 +/- Acres w/4 BR/2 BA Structure Fronting Rt. 11 (Lee Hwy.) in Augusta County, VA
• 1.11 +/- acres w/4 BR/2 BA 3,691 +/- sf. (2,590 +/- sf. above grade & 1,001 +/- sf. basement) structure
• 155' +/- of frontage on Rt. 11 (Lee Hwy.) in Augusta County, VA
• Property is currently set up as a duplex w/no interior stairways, but has 2 exterior entrances
• Metal roof; open front covered porch; attached carport; asphalt driveway
• Heating: furnace; fireplace upstairs & flue downstairs for woodstove
• Public water & sewer; electric water heater
Wednesday, November 3 at 1:40 PM – 166 Lee Highway, Verona, VA 24482
0.32 +/- Acres w/3 BR/1 BA Brick Structure Fronting Rt. 11 (Lee Hwy.) in Augusta County, VA
• 0.32 +/- acre parcel w/3 BR/1 BA 2,019 +/- sf. (1,208 +/- sf. living area & 811 +/- sf. basement) brick structure w/basement
• 60' +/- of frontage on Rt. 11 (Lee Hwy.) in Augusta County, VA
• Covered front porch; enclosed rear porch; gravel driveway
• Heating: forced air gas furnace (newer); Cooling: Central AC
• Detached outbuilding
• Public water & sewer; electric water heater
• This property is in need of repair, and has some safety issues. Please do not enter property without an auction firm representative.
The real estate auctions are open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, contact Tony Wilson (540-748-1359) or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
# # #
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Tony Wilson
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540-748-1359
info@nichollsauction.com