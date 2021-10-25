NEWS ALERT: DMV HEALTHY INSURANCE ANNUAL ENROLLMENT IS HERE
DMV HEALTHY INSURANCE ANNUAL ENROLLMENT IS HERE
Annual Election Period (AEP)
Maryland- DMV Healthy Insurance is excited to help individuals enroll in the Annual Election Period (AEP) starting October 15-December 7, 2021. The AEP offers an annual enrollment during a set period each year. During this enrollment period, beneficiaries are allowed to make changes (enroll or disenroll) regarding their coverage choices . Individuals may also add or drop Medicare Advantage, drug coverage or return to Original Medicare. Changes in coverage are effective January 01, 2022 to all individuals who apply.
WHO:
● DMV Healthy Insurance, www.dmvhealthyinsurance.com
Office 301-281-0155 or toll-free 833-921-6060
WHEN & WHERE:
● October 15- December 7, 2021; via phone or online
“Take charge of your health by contacting me today! Let's talk about what plan options you are eligible for, stated owner Nigel Graham. I am here to help individuals stay healthy and get the services they deserve regardless of their age, race, or economic status. We all deserve affordable healthcare.”
QUESTIONS?
Members of the media are invited to attend and can direct any inquiries to Taroue Brooks by emailing taroue.brooks@yahoo.com
ABOUT DMV HEALTHY INSURANCE:
DMV Healthy Insurance was formed in 2014 to provide health insurance options to seniors, families, and small business owners. They provide individuals with the help they need to navigate the state health and federal marketplace. DMV staff work with individuals to find a plan that meets their needs and budget. With over 15 years of experience, we pride ourselves on championing healthy families and healthy lifestyles.
