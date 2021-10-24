Traffic Fatality: E Street and South Capitol Street, Southeast

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality resulting from a traffic crash that occurred on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at E Street and South Capitol Street, Southeast.

Preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 2:17 pm, a Kia Optima was traveling northbound, at a high rate of speed, in the 600 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast. The Kia Optima lost control, mounted the curb and struck a light pole in the northeast corner. The Kia Optima came to a final rest in the Unit block of E Street, Southeast. The impact caused the operator of the Kia Optima to be ejected from the vehicle. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment where, despite all life-saving efforts, the victim succumbed to his injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 38 year-old Jamal Braddy, of Temple Hills, Maryland.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.